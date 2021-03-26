High school football: Massaponax's dominance starting to impress its rivals

Neil Sullivan, 32, has been facing Eric Ludden’s Massaponax teams since his days as a player at Riverbend. Consider that history when the North Stafford football coach offers the following assessment of the 2021 Panthers.
“This might be the best ’Ponax team I’ve ever seen,” Sullivan said.
On Friday night, Sullivan’s Wolverines witnessed the final stage of Massaponax’s regular-season dominance in a 49–0 shutout, its fourth in a six-game slate.
The Panthers (6–0) wasted precious little time, recovering a North Stafford fumble in the end zone on the game’s second play. When Massaponax finally got the ball on offense, quarterback Luke Morley promptly pulled it back and sprinted 64 yards to make it 14–0.
“There’s a focus that can get you through early-game jitters,” Ludden said of his team’s quick starts this season. “There’s a real resolve to be sharp with these guys.”
Jacob Romero, A.J. Miller, Mike Swain and TyShaun Colbert added touchdowns as Massaponax went ahead 28–0 after one quarter and 42–0 at halftime.
The Wolverines (1–4) received a modest offensive infusion from freshman quarterback Jack Pearson, who was inserted into the game late in the first half and moved the ball into the red zone by completing a series of short passes.
“He did a really nice job in his first action,” Sullivan said. “He’s a guy we’re excited about who has a bright future.”
When the pandemic hit last March, the Panthers were just gearing up for spring practice. A return to the field in September came attached with social-distancing caveats that made it difficult to prepare. Heck, Massaponax couldn’t even take a snap under center until Feb. 4.
“For a team that takes a snap under center every play, that’s a long time to go without it,” Ludden said with a chuckle. “I just thought these young men adapted to the situation great, and I’m proud of them.”
The Panthers are all but assured the top seed in the Region 6B playoffs, which begin April 9. They’ll use a timely bye week to recuperate and scout potential first-round opponents.
“It’s definitely a big advantage,” Swain said. “Everyone can recover, and then we’ll refocus. It’s basically a fresh start to a new season coming up.”
|Massaponax
|28
|14
|0
|7
|—
|49
|North Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First quarter
Ma—fumble recovery in the end zone (Jack Hudson kick).
Ma—Luke Morley 64-yard run (Carson Pugh kick).
Ma—Jacob Romero 11-yard run (Hudson kick).
Ma—A.J. Miller 28-yard pass from Luke Morley (Pugh kick).
Second quarter
Ma—Mike Swain 26-yard run (Hudson kick)
Ma—Ty-Shaun Colbert 21-yard run (Pugh kick)
Fourth quarter
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 31-yard run (Hudson kick)
|Ma
|NS
|First downs
|15
|7
|Rushes-yards
|17-232
|25-38
|Passing yards
|17
|82
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-5-0
|7-14-0
|Punts-avg.
|1-46.0
|3-29.4
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|n/a
|n/a
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Massaponax—Luke Morley 3-84, TD; Jacob Romero 2-16, TD; Elijah Christopher 2-14; Donte Hawthorne 5-56, TD; Mike Swain 2-50, TD; Wiggins 3-12. North Stafford—Tevin White 6-2; Isaiah Stevens 5-25; Jack Pearson 10-12; Isaiah Shaw 4-4;
PASSING: Massaponax—Morley 1-4, 17 yards, TD; Elijah Christopher 0-1. North Stafford—Shaw 1-2, 2 yards; Josh Perkins 1-2, 7 yards; Jack Pearson 5-10-0, 62 yards.
RECEIVING: Massaponax—A.J. Miller 1-17, TD. North Stafford—Tevin White 2-16; Ty White 3-46.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco