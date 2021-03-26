High school football: Massaponax's dominance starting to impress its rivals

Neil Sullivan, 32, has been facing Eric Ludden’s Massaponax teams since his days as a player at Riverbend. Consider that history when the North Stafford football coach offers the following assessment of the 2021 Panthers.

“This might be the best ’Ponax team I’ve ever seen,” Sullivan said.

On Friday night, Sullivan’s Wolverines witnessed the final stage of Massaponax’s regular-season dominance in a 49–0 shutout, its fourth in a six-game slate.

The Panthers (6–0) wasted precious little time, recovering a North Stafford fumble in the end zone on the game’s second play. When Massaponax finally got the ball on offense, quarterback Luke Morley promptly pulled it back and sprinted 64 yards to make it 14–0.

“There’s a focus that can get you through early-game jitters,” Ludden said of his team’s quick starts this season. “There’s a real resolve to be sharp with these guys.”

Jacob Romero, A.J. Miller, Mike Swain and TyShaun Colbert added touchdowns as Massaponax went ahead 28–0 after one quarter and 42–0 at halftime.