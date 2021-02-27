High school football: Massaponax's versatility proves too much for Brooke Point

They were on the sidelines, the home scoreboard offering evidence of a job well done, but Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden wasn’t through evaluating his starting unit.

He watched as the Panthers’ experienced core milled about the bench area, offering encouragement to the cast of underclassmen understudies who’d replaced them for the second half of Saturday’s game against Brooke Point. The boisterous showing of support only reinforced Ludden’s deeply held belief about his squad.

“It just never seems to be about themselves,” Ludden said.

The Panthers’ mantra of team over individual might sound trite, but it was borne out on the stat sheet in Massaponax’s 49–0 rout of the Black–Hawks.

Senior quarterback Luke Morley led the way offensively with 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground but needed just seven carries to achieve those numbers. No other Massaponax player had double-digit touches.

“It’s really key having so much versatility and spreading the ball around,” said Morley, who also threw a first-quarter touchdown pass. “Defenses can’t key on someone as much. It’s great having all these weapons.”