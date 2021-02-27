High school football: Massaponax's versatility proves too much for Brooke Point

They were on the sidelines, the home scoreboard offering evidence of a job well done, but Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden wasn’t through evaluating his starting unit.
He watched as the Panthers’ experienced core milled about the bench area, offering encouragement to the cast of underclassmen understudies who’d replaced them for the second half of Saturday’s game against Brooke Point. The boisterous showing of support only reinforced Ludden’s deeply held belief about his squad.
“It just never seems to be about themselves,” Ludden said.
The Panthers’ mantra of team over individual might sound trite, but it was borne out on the stat sheet in Massaponax’s 49–0 rout of the Black–Hawks.
Senior quarterback Luke Morley led the way offensively with 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground but needed just seven carries to achieve those numbers. No other Massaponax player had double-digit touches.
“It’s really key having so much versatility and spreading the ball around,” said Morley, who also threw a first-quarter touchdown pass. “Defenses can’t key on someone as much. It’s great having all these weapons.”
Penalties caused the Panthers (2–0) to misfire in the early going, however. Senior Jacob Romero had three touchdowns nullified by infractions in the first half alone. Massaponax finally got on the board with 5:32 left in the first quarter, when Morley lofted a ball to A.J. Miller, who found an opening up the seam for the 19-yard score.
“That’s something we’re going to look at on film and see how to correct and teach,” Ludden said of the untimely penalties. “That’s just way too many.”
Down two starters on the offensive line due to injuries, the Black–Hawks (0–2) couldn’t find any traction in the run game. Brooke Point mustered just 54 total yards and four first downs.
“We played two of the best teams in our district back to back,” said Black–Hawks coach Dwight Hazelwood, whose team has a bye next week. “Right now, we’re getting healthy and making sure we can coach our guys up.”
Already leading 14–0 late in the first quarter, Massaponax blocked a punt and recovered at the 1-yard-line. On the first play following the turnover, Romero bounded into the end zone to make it 21–0. The speedy back finished with 97 yards on nine carries.
Elijah Christopher added a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown for the Panthers, who host unbeaten Riverbend next Friday in what figures to be a marquee Commonwealth District matchup.
