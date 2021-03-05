High school football: Massasponax airs it out in 38-0 romp over Riverbend

Each week, Massaponax football coaches present an award to the receiver who did the best job blocking for the Panthers’ potent triple-option running attack in the previous game. Given the dearth of passes in the weekly game plan, it’s usually the most a wideout can expect to receive.
On Friday night, A.J. Wilson came away with something a bit more satisfying and tangible: two touchdown catches in the Panthers’ 38–0 wipeout of previously unbeaten county rival Riverbend.
“We knew we had something in A.J.,” Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said. “He really covets that award, but I think he also wants the ball, and tonight we were able to get it to him.”
Through three games, Antoine Miller has four touchdown catches—a total that would lead the Panthers in most other full seasons. That offensive versatility—along with a quick, aggressive defense that held the Bears (2–0) to 80 total yards and five first downs—has put Massaponax (3–0) in control of the Commonwealth District race.
Both of Miller’s scoring catches came in the first half on play-action passes, as the Bears had to respect Massaponax’s ground game.
The first covered 31 yards and gave the Panthers a 7–0 lead. The second spanned 46 yards with just 24 seconds left in the half, as Wilson inexplicably got open behind the Riverbend defense and hauled in a perfectly thrown spiral from Luke Morley for a 24–0 edge at the break.
“That one was unexpected,” Miller said. “I didn’t expect it, but when I saw Luke throw it, I said, ‘I’ve got to make this play.’
“I knew they were going to bite a lot. I told the coaches, ‘Trust me on this, I’ve got you. Just put it in my hands’—and they did.”
Those two strikes, combined with a pair of first-half defensive stands by the Panthers, removed all the drama from what had been a highly anticipated game. Riverbend was coming off a signature victory over Colonial Forge six days earlier, just their second win ever over the Eagles.
Morley lost fumbles on consecutive second-quarter possessions, giving the Bears a chance to make it a game. The first came on a botched handoff at the Massaponax 37, the second as he tried to gain extra yardage in Riverbend territory.
Each time, though, the Panthers held the Bears without so much as a first down and forced a punt.
“Those were our chances,” said Riverbend coach Nathan Yates, a former Massaponax defensive coordinator. “Against a good team, you have to capitalize on situations like that, and we didn’t. Give them credit for that.”
The Bears have next week off to regroup before hosting Stafford on March 19. The Panthers, who visit Mountain View next Friday, got second-half touchdown runs from Morley, Jacob Romero and Ty–Shaun Colbert to pull away.
That ground attack has been a constant in Massaponax’s nearly two decades-long run of success. If the Panthers can supplement it with the kind of passing attack and the same stingy defense they exhibited Friday night, they could end up playing far more than the six games scheduled in this abbreviated, coronavirus-delayed spring season.
“Our coaches told us to stay hostile and violent,” said senior linebacker Elijah Christopher, who spearheaded the defense and also ran for a team-high 87 yards on 13 carries. “We play fast and physical. I think that’s what separates us from a lot of other teams.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443