High school football: Maxwell, Brooke Point use power, determine to top North Stafford

At 5-foot-6 and 141 pounds, Brooke Point’s AJ Maxwell might strike defenders as a finesse back at first glance. Those defenders usually steal subsequent glances from the turf after underestimating the senior’s power between the tackles.

Such was the case Friday night, as the deceptively diminutive Maxwell rumbled for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and Brooke Point avenged a pair of lopsided 2019 losses to North Stafford by fending off the Wolverines 21–14 in overtime.

“His size is not indicative of his running style,” Brooke Point quarterback Noah Sanders said of Maxwell. “He’s a very physical runner. It doesn’t matter if you’re 6–3 or 200-something pounds, he’ll run you over.”

North Stafford bludgeoned the Black–Hawks by scores of 41–14 and 41–13 during the 2019 season, and Sanders kept photos of the final scoreboards on his phone for more than a year.

“Everybody knew this game had to be a revenge game,” Sanders said.

He likely couldn’t have pictured a better ending to the teams’ 2021 matchup. After Brooke Point’s field goal attempt fell short as time expired, the Black–Hawks chose to go on offense first in the extra period.