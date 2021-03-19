High school football: Maxwell, Brooke Point use power, determine to top North Stafford

At 5-foot-6 and 141 pounds, Brooke Point’s AJ Maxwell might strike defenders as a finesse back at first glance. Those defenders usually steal subsequent glances from the turf after underestimating the senior’s power between the tackles.
Such was the case Friday night, as the deceptively diminutive Maxwell rumbled for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and Brooke Point avenged a pair of lopsided 2019 losses to North Stafford by fending off the Wolverines 21–14 in overtime.
“His size is not indicative of his running style,” Brooke Point quarterback Noah Sanders said of Maxwell. “He’s a very physical runner. It doesn’t matter if you’re 6–3 or 200-something pounds, he’ll run you over.”
North Stafford bludgeoned the Black–Hawks by scores of 41–14 and 41–13 during the 2019 season, and Sanders kept photos of the final scoreboards on his phone for more than a year.
“Everybody knew this game had to be a revenge game,” Sanders said.
He likely couldn’t have pictured a better ending to the teams’ 2021 matchup. After Brooke Point’s field goal attempt fell short as time expired, the Black–Hawks chose to go on offense first in the extra period.
Maxwell gained six yards on first and goal from the 10, then dived into the end zone from 4 yards out for the winning score. North Stafford went nowhere with its possession, committing a penalty on first down before failing to convert four straight attempts from beyond the 20-yard line.
“This game was the tipping point of our season,” Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “And not just this season—but also last season.”
Isaiah Stevens had a pairing of 1-yard rushing touchdowns for North Stafford, which found itself without the services of standout running back Tevin White (quad). Hezekiah Brown recorded six receptions for 70 yards, both game highs.
With his team trailing 6–0 inside the final minute of the first half, Sanders hit on a deep shot to Christian Taylor, whose 33-yard touchdown reception put the Black–Hawks up 7–6 at halftime.
“It was just another mistake,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said. “We’re a young team, just some details and small things are correctable and that we’ll learn from. But you hate to learn from them in that fashion.”
Maxwell provided ample teaching points. He appeared to run out of steam during a long run late in the third quarter but legged out the final few strides before being tackled into the end zone to complete a 63-yard touchdown.
“I just knew not to look over my shoulders,” he said. “Just to keep running and I’d get there.”
|North Stafford
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0
|—
|14
|Brooke Point
|0
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
First quarter
NS—Isaiah Stevens 1-yard run (kick fail).
Second quarter
BP—Christian Taylor 33-yard pass from Noah Sanders (Aaron Alexander kick).
Third quarter
BP—A.J. Maxwell 63-yard run (Alexander kick).
Fourth quarter
NS—Stevens 1-yard run (Dino Jones pass from Nick Perkins)
Overtime
BP—Maxwell 4-yard run (Alexander kick).
|NS
|BP
|First downs
|11
|19
|Rushes-yards
|31-86
|38-263
|Passing yards
|106
|69
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-14-0
|6-15-0
|Punts-avg.
|3-37.5
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-77
|5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: North Stafford—Isaiah Stevens 11-26; Isaiah Shaw 8-24; AJ Hazelton 4-4; Nick Perkins 7-9; Hezekiah Brown 1-4. Brooke Point—A.J. Maxwell 23-180, 2 TDs; Daniel Coles 6-32; Noah Sanders 3-33; Christian Taylor 3-18; Bryce Lewis 1-0.
PASSING: North Stafford—Perkins 10-14 for 106 yards. Brooke Point—Sanders 6-15, 69 yards.
RECEIVING: North Stafford—Brown 6-70; Stevens 1-0; Hazelton 1-13; Dino Jones 1-28; Shaw 1-0. Brooke Point—Taylor 4-59; Manny Thomas 1-1; Giovanni Zelaya-Martinez 1-9.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco