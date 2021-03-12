High school football: Methodical Colonial Forge makes quick work of North Stafford

A balanced Colonial Forge High School football team wasted no time in jumping all over host North Stafford on Friday night and cruised to an easy 35–7 decision at A.J. Slye Memorial Stadium.

The inspired Eagles needed just two offensive plays to forge an early 14–0 advantage and never looked back in beating their county rivals for the ninth consecutive time. Sophomore quarterback Hiro Carr accounted for two touchdowns, while senior tailback Jordan Barnett and Jordan Borders each added another score and speedster Cade Bills turned in another big special teams play to fuel the blowout.

“Being a county game, you want to do that,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said after his team improved to 3–1 going into next week’s date at Massaponax.

That was more than enough fireworks to go along with a stout Eagles defense that registered three sacks and came up with two key red zone stops in the decisive first half to assure the Wolverines of falling to 1–2.

North Stafford, which will look to rebound when it plays at Brooke Point next week, was ultimately undone by mistakes, many of which came at critical junctures to stall drives.