High school football: Methodical Colonial Forge makes quick work of North Stafford

A balanced Colonial Forge High School football team wasted no time in jumping all over host North Stafford on Friday night and cruised to an easy 35–7 decision at A.J. Slye Memorial Stadium.
The inspired Eagles needed just two offensive plays to forge an early 14–0 advantage and never looked back in beating their county rivals for the ninth consecutive time. Sophomore quarterback Hiro Carr accounted for two touchdowns, while senior tailback Jordan Barnett and Jordan Borders each added another score and speedster Cade Bills turned in another big special teams play to fuel the blowout.
“Being a county game, you want to do that,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said after his team improved to 3–1 going into next week’s date at Massaponax.
That was more than enough fireworks to go along with a stout Eagles defense that registered three sacks and came up with two key red zone stops in the decisive first half to assure the Wolverines of falling to 1–2.
North Stafford, which will look to rebound when it plays at Brooke Point next week, was ultimately undone by mistakes, many of which came at critical junctures to stall drives.
The Wolverines had threatened to make a game of things early, but an apparent Isaiah Stevens score from 2 yards out that could have brought the hosts to within 14–7 early in the second period was called back because of a penalty. It was the costliest of North Stafford’s 10 penalties on the evening as kicker Matt Warren missed wide left on a 24-yard field goal try moments later. It was the first of two Wolverine trips to the red zone that failed to generate any points.
“We just have to execute and not shoot ourselves in the foot,” North Stafford coach Scott Sullivan said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes.”
There was no such problems for Colonial Forge. The Eagles grabbed the lead from the game’s outset when Jordan Borders took a jet sweep on the game’s second play from scrimmage and raced 68 yards for the game’s opening score.
Bills, who has been spectacular in special teams play, added a 61-yard punt return for another touchdown a few minutes later to put the visitors firmly in control at 14–0 with 6:50 left in the opening quarter. A week earlier, Bills, a senior, had returned one kickoff 94 yards to set up a score and had a game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown called back because of a penalty in the win over Mountain View.
Barnett finished with 130 yards on eight carries, a large portion of which came on a 76-yard scoring dash on his team’s first offensive play from scrimmage in the second half. That touchdown pushed Colonial Forge’s lead to 28–0 with 4:36 left in the third period.
Junior quarterback Nick Perkins accounted for the Wolverines’ lone score when he raced into the end zone from 11 yards out with 6:49 remaining in the game to avoid the shutout.
|Colonial Forge
|14
|7
|14
|0
|—
|35
|North Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
First Quarter
CF—Jordan Borders 68 run (Josh Hand kick)
CF—Cade Bills 61 punt return (Hand kick)
Second Quarter
CF—Hiro Carr 16 run (Hand kick)
Third Quarter
CF—Jordan Barnett 76 run (Hand kick)
CF—DeLyn Palmer 58 pass from Carr (Hand kick)
Fourth Quarter
NS—Nick Peters 11 run (Matt Warren kick)
|CF
|NS
|First downs
|13
|7
|Rushes-yards
|23-276
|27-31
|Passing yards
|64
|172
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-5-1
|11-17-0
|Punts-avg.
|1-26.0
|6-31.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-57
|10-80