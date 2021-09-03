High school football: Missed scoring opportunity haunts Courtland, spurs Louisa to victory

Ultimately, it might not have made a real difference, given the offensive versatility and explosiveness that Louisa demonstrated in its 45–20 victory over visiting Courtland Friday night.

Still, Cougars coach J.C. Hall did allow himself a brief what-if.

His offense punctured Louisa's defense on the game's opening drive, marching 54 yards on 11 straight running plays. Then, on fourth and goal at the Lions' 6, senior tight end Jay Crockett faked the same block he'd made 11 times before and emerged open in the end zone—only to drop Liam Wojciechowski's pass.

"A gift," Louisa coach Will Patrick called it.

Had the Cougars scored, "it does everything for our psyche," Hall said. "We talked about starting fast, which we didn't do last week [in a loss to Orange]. From there, we fell into a little lull, and the next thing you know, we're down 20-some points."

Twenty-four, to be precise, as the Lions (2–0) responded to the wakeup call by scoring on their first four possessions. Quarterback Landon Wilson sprinted 51 yards on Louisa's fourth offensive play, setting up the first of Jordan Smith's three touchdowns on the night, and the Cougars never got back into contention.