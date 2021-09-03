High school football: Missed scoring opportunity haunts Courtland, spurs Louisa to victory

Ultimately, it might not have made a real difference, given the offensive versatility and explosiveness that Louisa demonstrated in its 45–20 victory over visiting Courtland Friday night.
Still, Cougars coach J.C. Hall did allow himself a brief what-if.
His offense punctured Louisa's defense on the game's opening drive, marching 54 yards on 11 straight running plays. Then, on fourth and goal at the Lions' 6, senior tight end Jay Crockett faked the same block he'd made 11 times before and emerged open in the end zone—only to drop Liam Wojciechowski's pass.
"A gift," Louisa coach Will Patrick called it.
Had the Cougars scored, "it does everything for our psyche," Hall said. "We talked about starting fast, which we didn't do last week [in a loss to Orange]. From there, we fell into a little lull, and the next thing you know, we're down 20-some points."
Twenty-four, to be precise, as the Lions (2–0) responded to the wakeup call by scoring on their first four possessions. Quarterback Landon Wilson sprinted 51 yards on Louisa's fourth offensive play, setting up the first of Jordan Smith's three touchdowns on the night, and the Cougars never got back into contention.
"They came out hot. All of us on defense said, 'We've got to get payback,' so we went down and scored on offense," said Wilson, who threw a touchdown pass, ran for a score and also intercepted two passes from his safety position. "Tonight, it was the offense that picked up the defense. It's usually the other way around."
The response was particularly important to Wilson, who's in his third season as the Lions' starting quarterback but is playing defense for the first time. He said he missed the assignment that allowed Crockett to get open.
There were plenty of offensive heroes for the Lions. Smith scored on two runs, including a 60-yard dash on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, and converted a screen pass from Wilson into another 46-yard TD.
Said Patrick: "He's not getting the [college attention] that his brother [current Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith] did, but whoever gets him is going to get a stud."
Troy Fischer scored on two short touchdown runs, and Adam Mills amassed 77 of the Lions' 321 rushing yards on the night. Louisa didn't need to punt once.
Despite the 0–2 start, Courtland found some reason for optimism. Kwame Whitaker caught a pair of touchdown passes—one from starter Wojciechowski and one from backup Evan Donahoe. E.J. Rogers gained 107 yards on 20 punishing carries and also scored.
With only 33 players on their roster, the Cougars also got some experience for several young newcomers on defense.
"I think we're going to be a good football team," said Hall, whose Cougars host Riverbend on Sept. 17 after a bye next week. "We've got to be patient and work some things out. We're at a point where depth can't be an excuse; cramps can't be an excuse. It's got to be iron man football."
Louisa will host another Spotsylvania County team next Friday in Massaponax, which has yet to play a game after its first two scheduled opponents (Chancellor and King George) endured COVID-19 outbreaks.
|Courtland
|0
|0
|7
|13
|—
|20
|Louisa
|7
|17
|14
|7
|—
|45
First Quarter
Lo—Jordan Smith 13 run (Caden Lundy kick).
Second Quarter
Lo—Troy Fischer 3 run (Lundy kick).
Lo—Smith 46 pass from Landon Wilson (Lundy kick).
Lo—Lundy 21 field goal.
Third Quarter
Lo—Smith 60 run (Lundy kick).
Ct—Kwame Whitaker 12 pass from Liam Wojciechowski (Wojciechowski kick).
Lo—Fischer 3 run (Lundy kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ct—E.J. Rogers 9 run (Wojciechowski kick).
Lo—Wilson 5 run (Lundy kick).
Ct—Whitaker 48 pass from Evan Donahoe (pass failed).
|Ct
|Lo
|First downs
|13
|20
|Rushes-yards
|31-182
|45-321
|Passing yards
|65
|139
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-9-2
|6-9-0
|Punts-avg.
|2-22.5
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-34
|5.42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Courtland—E.J. Rogers 20–107, 1 TD; Josh Hays 6–30; Isaiah Spearman 3–27; Liam Wojciechowski 1–17; Kryon Malbon 1–1. Louisa—Jordan Smith 9–84, 2 TDs; Landon Wilson 10–78, 1 TD; Adam Mills 11–77; Austin Talley 9–61; Quinton Wash 2–19; Troy Fischer 2–6, 2 TDs; Tanner Painting 1–0; Team 1–(minus 4).
PASSING: Courtland—Wojciechowski 4–8–2, 17 yards, 1 TD; Evan Donahue 1–1–0, 48 yards, 1 TD. Louisa—Wilson 6–8–0, 139 yards, 1 TD; Chase Miller 0–1–0.
RECEIVING: Courtland—Kwame Whitaker 2–60, 2 TDs; Spearman 1–7; Cole Bruce 1–3; Hays 1–(minus 4). Louisa—Smith 1–46, 1 TD; Aidan Perry 1–30; Jacob Bundrick 1–29; Jaylen Beach 2–29; Fischer 1–5.
