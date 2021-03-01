 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Monday's Scoreboard
0 comments

High school football: Monday's Scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High school scoreboard

Monday, March 1

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30

Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:30

Massaponax 3, Stafford 0 (25-16, 25-26, 25-21)

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Massaponax 174, Stafford 176

Brooke Point vs. Colonial Forge (at Augustine Golf Club)

Culpeper vs. Eastern View, 1

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

Class 4 Championships (at Liberty University): BOYS—1. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 71, 2. Pulaski County 60, 3. Blacksburg 59, 7. Caroline 23, 11. Louisa 18, 14. Culpeper 17, 20. Eastern View 12, 21. Courtland 10, 22. Spotsylvania 9, 24, King George 3, 27. Chancellor 1. GIRLS—1. Fauquier 101, 2. Blacksburg 77.5, 3. Hanover 61, 5. Louisa 31, 9. Culpeper 25, 17. King George 8.5, 18. Orange 8, 21. Eastern View 6, 23. Courtland 5, 24. Chancellor 4, 28. Caroline 2.

Class 6 Championships (at Virginia Beach Sports Center): BOYS—1. South Lakes 47, 2. Battlefield 46, 3. Ocean Lakes 42, 10. Colonial Forge 19.5, 30. Riverbend 5. GIRLS—1. Thomas Dale 65.5, 2. Robinson 44.5, 3. Battlefield 34, 9. Colonial Forge 21.5, 30. Massaponax 6, 31. Riverbend 5.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FLS top plays Week 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert