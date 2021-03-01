High school football: Monday's Scoreboard

Monday, March 1
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30
Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:30
Massaponax 3, Stafford 0 (25-16, 25-26, 25-21)
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Massaponax 174, Stafford 176
Brooke Point vs. Colonial Forge (at Augustine Golf Club)
Culpeper vs. Eastern View, 1
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
Class 4 Championships (at Liberty University): BOYS—1. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 71, 2. Pulaski County 60, 3. Blacksburg 59, 7. Caroline 23, 11. Louisa 18, 14. Culpeper 17, 20. Eastern View 12, 21. Courtland 10, 22. Spotsylvania 9, 24, King George 3, 27. Chancellor 1. GIRLS—1. Fauquier 101, 2. Blacksburg 77.5, 3. Hanover 61, 5. Louisa 31, 9. Culpeper 25, 17. King George 8.5, 18. Orange 8, 21. Eastern View 6, 23. Courtland 5, 24. Chancellor 4, 28. Caroline 2.
Class 6 Championships (at Virginia Beach Sports Center): BOYS—1. South Lakes 47, 2. Battlefield 46, 3. Ocean Lakes 42, 10. Colonial Forge 19.5, 30. Riverbend 5. GIRLS—1. Thomas Dale 65.5, 2. Robinson 44.5, 3. Battlefield 34, 9. Colonial Forge 21.5, 30. Massaponax 6, 31. Riverbend 5.