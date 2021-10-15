High school football: Motivated Mountain View savors rare beatdown of Colonial Forge

Lou Sorrentino figured it was time for a history lesson.

Prior to kickoff of Friday’s game against Colonial Forge, the Mountain View football coach showed his team highlights from the Wildcats’ most recent victory over the Eagles.

When Sorrentino asked how many of his current players were in the stands for that Sept. 18, 2015 contest, only a few hands shot up. So he pointed out the plays—hitch and pitch, for instance—that are still part of the Wildcats’ offensive scheme. He described the passion of the fans and the atmosphere in the stadium that night.

But more than anything, Sorrentino wanted to convey how much beating Forge had meant to that 2015 squad.

“You live right near these guys, you’ll see them 20 years from now,” he said. “You get some bragging rights a little bit.”

Looks like these Wildcats will have something to look forward to.

After surrendering three-first quarter touchdowns, Mountain View reeled off 41 unanswered points to blow past Colonial Forge, 47–19. Beyond dispatching the Eagles for just the fourth time in school history, Mountain View also cemented the program’s best-ever start at 7–0.