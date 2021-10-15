High school football: Motivated Mountain View savors rare beatdown of Colonial Forge

Lou Sorrentino figured it was time for a history lesson.
Prior to kickoff of Friday’s game against Colonial Forge, the Mountain View football coach showed his team highlights from the Wildcats’ most recent victory over the Eagles.
When Sorrentino asked how many of his current players were in the stands for that Sept. 18, 2015 contest, only a few hands shot up. So he pointed out the plays—hitch and pitch, for instance—that are still part of the Wildcats’ offensive scheme. He described the passion of the fans and the atmosphere in the stadium that night.
But more than anything, Sorrentino wanted to convey how much beating Forge had meant to that 2015 squad.
“You live right near these guys, you’ll see them 20 years from now,” he said. “You get some bragging rights a little bit.”
Looks like these Wildcats will have something to look forward to.
After surrendering three-first quarter touchdowns, Mountain View reeled off 41 unanswered points to blow past Colonial Forge, 47–19. Beyond dispatching the Eagles for just the fourth time in school history, Mountain View also cemented the program’s best-ever start at 7–0.
The Wildcats’ unblemished record appeared in jeopardy early on. Colonial Forge took an early 6–0 lead on Aaron Woodley’s 4-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game.
Though Ike Daniels responded by returning the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown, the Eagles (2–4) coolly built a 19–6 advantage on a pair of Khyri Hawkins touchdown passes. It marked the largest deficit Mountain View had faced all season.
“We knew we had to come back and fight strong,” Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler said. “We knew it was in the offense’s hands to get us back in the game.”
Specifically, it came down to Sigler’s right arm and receiver Collin Carroll’s hands. The 6-foot-3 junior hauled in touchdowns on three consecutive scoring drives as the Wildcats built a 26–19 lead at halftime.
“I thought it was a great reaction,” Sorrentino said of the comeback.
Upon receiving the second-half kickoff, Mountain View pulled away for good. Daniels left defenders in his wake on a 65-yard touchdown run to make it a two-score game, and Sigler punctuated his five-touchdown performance by tossing scores to Jordan Jackson and Jaiden Fair.
“They have players that make big plays,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. “We couldn’t match their explosiveness late in the game.”
Friday's victory gave the Wildcats sole possession of first place in the Region 5D standings. In other words, if Mountain View keeps winning, the road to a regional championship will run through Stafford.
"It goes through us," Sorrentino told his team in the postgame huddle.
|Colonial Forge
|19
|0
|0
|0
|—
|19
|Mountain View
|13
|13
|14
|7
|—
|47
First Quarter
CF—Aaron Woodley 4-yard run (kick fail)
MV-Ike Daniels 84-yard kickoff return (kick fail)
CF—Eli Carr 30-yard pass from Khyri Hawkins (Josh Hand kick)
CF—Colby Kynard 19-yard pass from Hawkins (kick fail)
MV—Collin Carroll 67-yard pass from Jackson Sigler (Jacob Anderson kick)
Second Quarter
MV—Carroll 17-yard pass from Sigler (kick fail)
MV—Carroll 16-yard pass from Sigler (Anderson kick)
Third Quarter
MV—Daniels 65-yard run (Anderson kick)
MV—Jordan Jackson 32-yard pass from Sigler (Anderson kick)
Fourth Quarter
MV—Jaiden Fair 51-yard pass from Sigler (Anderson kick)
|CF
|MV
|First downs
|15
|23
|Rushes-yards
|20-104
|37-250
|Passing yards
|159
|255
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-23-1
|9-14-0
|Punts-avg.
|4-26.3
|1-41.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|5-39
|5-63
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Forge-Khalis Garrett-Bey 12-46; Aaron Woodley 6-74, TD; Hawkins 2-(-16); Mountain View-Daniels 10-111, TD; Tyler Perry 16-54; Jaiden Fair 2-35; Jackson Sigler 4-24; Hunter Holmquist 3-25; Dre Rogers 0-0; Nashon Wilson 1-1.
PASSING: Colonial Forge-Hawkins 9-23, 159 yards 2TD, INT; Mountain View-Sigler 9-14, 255 yards and 5 TDs.
RECEIVING: Colonial Forge-Carr 3-66, TD; Kynard 3-36, TD; Donte Johnson 2-31; Calvin Berry 1-25. Mountain View-Carroll 3-100, 3 TDs; Fair 4-96, TD; Jackson 2-66, TD; Daniels 1-11.
