High school football: Mountain View doesn't 'let off the gas' in routing Gar-Field

As a general rule, Mountain View football coach Lou Sorrentino doesn’t like to start players both ways. Maintaining separate offensive and defensive depth charts can help mitigate the impact of injuries on the Wildcats’ lineup.
But on Friday morning, when a sudden outbreak of leg cramps pressed senior Brendan Robinson into action on both sides of the ball, he made the most of his rare double duty.
Robinson sneaked out of the backfield to catch a 3-yard touchdown and also returned an interception 60 yards for a score in Mountain View’s 28–6 thrashing of Gar-Field in a game that was rescheduled from Thursday night.
“He’s a winner, and he’s tough,” Sorrentino said of the 5-foot-5, 170-pound Robinson. “He’s small in stature, but he’s gotten stronger.”
After a sluggish start (it was an 11 a.m. kickoff after all), the Wildcats broke out on top when quarterback Jackson Sigler found a slanting Jaiden Fair for a 24-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Sigler, a sophomore, completed 9 of 12 passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ defense enjoyed a stranglehold on the line of scrimmage, holding the Red Wolves to negative rushing yards for most of the contest. Gar-Field managed just five first downs all game.
“We just stay aggressive, play aggressive all game,” said sophomore linebacker Kris Jones, who had four sacks and blocked a punt before limping off with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. “We don’t let off the gas.”
Robinson displayed his share of acceleration after stepping in front of a Red Wolves pass late in the second quarter.
“I’m always looking at the quarterback, and the quarterback is going to tell you where he’s throwing the ball,” Robinson explained.
Having deduced Gar-Field Rashaan Mack’s intended target, Robinson jumped the route and evaded several would-be tacklers en route to a pick-six.
With Mountain View (2–0) leading 21–0 in the third quarter, Elijah Sledge hammered his way into the end zone from 2 yards out to help the Red Wolves avoid a shutout. Sigler connected with sophomore H-back Jackson Hamill on a 8-yard catch-and-run to cap the scoring.
Through two games this season, only one opponent has come even remotely close to beating Mountain View: the Wildcats themselves.
In the post-game huddle, Sorrentino reminded his young roster that too often “we’ve been our own worst enemy.” On Friday, Mountain View committed just four penalties, but they were the kinds of mistakes—sideline infractions, unsportsmanlike flags—that could prove costly against better competition. The Wildcats travel to Liberty next Friday.
“If they play hard, we can live with mistakes,” Sorrentino said. “And I think our guys play hard.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco