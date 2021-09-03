High school football: Mountain View doesn't 'let off the gas' in routing Gar-Field

“We just stay aggressive, play aggressive all game,” said sophomore linebacker Kris Jones, who had four sacks and blocked a punt before limping off with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. “We don’t let off the gas.”

Robinson displayed his share of acceleration after stepping in front of a Red Wolves pass late in the second quarter.

“I’m always looking at the quarterback, and the quarterback is going to tell you where he’s throwing the ball,” Robinson explained.

Having deduced Gar-Field Rashaan Mack’s intended target, Robinson jumped the route and evaded several would-be tacklers en route to a pick-six.

With Mountain View (2–0) leading 21–0 in the third quarter, Elijah Sledge hammered his way into the end zone from 2 yards out to help the Red Wolves avoid a shutout. Sigler connected with sophomore H-back Jackson Hamill on a 8-yard catch-and-run to cap the scoring.

Through two games this season, only one opponent has come even remotely close to beating Mountain View: the Wildcats themselves.