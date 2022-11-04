High school football: Mountain View holds Riverbend in check, earn share of Commonwealth crown

Ike Daniels thought he’d earned a reprieve, a well-deserved breather after distancing himself from Riverbend’s defense on a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of Friday’s de-facto Commonwealth District championship game.

But as Daniels jogged to the Wildcats’ sideline panting lightly, he was turned away. The Syracuse recruit had just handed his team six points; what’s two more?

Daniels returned to the huddle and proceeded to punch in a conversion run that gave Mountain View a lead it would never relinquish in its 24–12 victory to claim a share of the Commonwealth District title.

“You’ve got to ride your horse,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said of Daniels, who carried the ball just four times during the first half before breaking loose for 162 total yards. “If he doesn’t touch it, we’re stopping ourselves because he runs with so much toughness and so heart.”

To coordinate with its “blackout” senior night theme, Mountain View debuted special all-black jerseys, complete with players’ names on the back. One casual fans might not be familiar with is Etienne Somuah, a junior cornerback who had the wherewithal to corral a bobbled Riverbend pass and take off 18 yards for the game’s first score.

“He’s a very intelligent player,” senior defensive end Kris Jones said of Somuah. “We’ve just got chemistry on this team.”

Trailing 6–0 at halftime, Riverbend drew even when Tanner Triplett hit MarcAnthony Parker for a 64-yard catch and run with 8:34 left in the third quarter. The Bears (9–2, 5–1) had a chance to tie in the fourth quarter following Triplett’s second touchdown pass, but their conversion attempt fell incomplete.

Jacob Anderson booted a 26-yard field goal on a Mountain View drive kept alive when Jaiden Fair wiggled his way nanometers past the first down marker on a fourth-and-20 reception that required a measurement.

“We were right in it until the last two minutes of the game,” Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said. “It didn’t get away from us. We didn’t get the breaks, and they capitalized on some big plays and that’s just how it works out sometimes.”

Both teams advance to the Region 5D playoff field, with Mountain View holding the second seed and projected to host Albemarle next Friday. Riverbend, the No. 4 seed, is projected to host Woodgrove that same night.

The possibility of a rematch between the district rivals looms in the second round, but neither team is looking that far ahead.

Said Yates: “The truth of the matter is, first seed, third seed, seventh seed: it’s win or go home.”

Riverbend 0 0 6 6 — 12 Mountain View 0 6 11 7 — 24

Second quarter

MV-Etienne Somuah 18-yard interception return (run fail)

Third quarter

Rb-MarcAnthony Parker 64-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (kick fail).

MV-Ike Daniels 51-yard run (Daniels run).

MV-Jacob Anderson 26-yard field goal

Fourth quarter

Rb-Devin Washington 10-yard pass from Triplett (pass fail).

MV-Jackson Sigler 1-yard run (Anderson kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Rb MV First downs 14 16 Rushing (Att/Yds) 24-77 28-156 Passing yards 176 100 Comp-Att-Int 11-23-2 10-18-0 Punts-Avg. 0-0 3-32.7 Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2 Penalties-yards 5-47 5-47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Riverbend-JoJo Thomas 8-50; Tanner Triplett 4-(-29); Amir Mateo 7-43; Parker 3-7; Washington 2-6. Mountain View-Ike Daniels 16-151, TD; Carter Adams 1-12; Jackson Sigler 9-(-14); Fair 1-1; Pierre Harris 1-6.

PASSING: Riverbend-Tanner Triplett 11-23-2, 176 yards, 2 TDs. Mountain View-Jackson Sigler 10-18, 100 yards.

RECEIVING: Riverbend-Washington 1-10, TD; Parker 4-84, TD; EJ Wilborne 1-23; Mega Barnwell 3-59. Mountain View-Fair 5-53; Daniels 2-11; Harris 1-7; Collin Carroll 2-23.