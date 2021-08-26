High school football: Mountain View spreads the wealth in opening win over Forest Park

NOKESVILLE--Anyone who knows anything about Mountain View's football team naturally focuses first on Ike Daniels, the Wildcats' sensation junior running back who's already captured the attention of major-college recruiters.
That includes Forest Park, which did everything it could to contain Daniels in the teams' season-opening game Thursday night at Patriot High School. Bruin defenders crowded the line of scrimmage, trying (sometimes successfully) to stop Daniels before he got started.
The only problem is that Daniels is far from the Wildcats' only offensive weapon, as they proved in a 35-6 victory that could have been even more lopsided.
"It's a great opportunity for all of us," said Collin Carroll, who caught two of quarterback Jackson Sigler's four touchdown passes on the night. "When they focus on Ike, it leaves us wide open."
Jaiden Fair also scored twice for the Wildcats, on a first-quarter end around (on which Daniels served as a decoy) and on a 28-yard reception from Sigler 49 seconds before halftime, giving Mountain View a 21-0 lead at the break. Sigler, who threw for 294 yards, also connected with Jordan Jackson on a TD pass.
But it was Carroll who stole the show with two long second-half plays.
On the first, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior reached over a stumbling defender to reel in a slightly underthrown ball from Sigler, then rumbled into the end zone to complete a 53-yard scoring play. On the second, he caught a slant pattern and bulled through two would-be tacklers, leaving them on the turf in his wake on a 79-yard TD catch.
Carroll finished with three receptions for 163 yards and capped his big night by pinning the Bruins at their own 2-yard line with a 48-yard fourth-quarter punt that took a fortuitous bounce.
"He showed flashes of that as a freshman," Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino said. "Colleges like him. He's only a junior, but he's got the size to be an H-back. He has great hands, he runs well.
"That was more of the stuff we thought we'd have in the spring. I know he didn't have the spring he wanted to have. But like a lot of our guys, after getting back and doing it again, he looks like his old self."
Mountain View's defense held the Bruins to 31 passing yards. Forest Park avoided the shutout when John Daniel Peters, who rushed for a team-high 79 yards, scored from 4 yards out, but the Wildcats responded with a quick three-play drive capped by Carroll's 79-yard TD.
The margin could have been even wider if not for several Wildcat penalties. Daniels, who finished with 79 yards on 12 carries, saw a 57-yard second-quarter scoring run wiped out by a holding penalty. Brendan Robinson's apparent 73-yard punt return score was also negated by an illegal block.
Those are things the Wildcats will try to fine-tune before their next game, Thursday at home against Gar-Field.
"I'm certainly pleased with the outcome," Sorrentino said, "but we've got a lot of work to do."
Mountain View 14 7 7 7 - 35
Forest Park 0 0 0 6 - 6
First quarter
MV-Jaiden Fair 14 run (Jacob Anderson kick).
MV-Jordan Jackson 28 pass from Jackson Sigler (Anderson kick).
Second quarter
MV-Fair 18 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
Third quarter
MV-Collin Carroll 53 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
Fourth quarter
FP-John Daniel Peters 4 run (kick blocked).
MV-Carroll 79 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
Team statistics
MV FP
First downs
Rushes-yards 31-154 41-172
Passing yards 294 31
Att-Comp-Int 12-20-0 4-12-1
Punts 3-35 5-36.8
Fumbles-lost 1/1 1/1
Penalties 9-90 8-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Mountain View--Ike Daniels 12-79; Jaiden Fair 4-38, 1 TD; Tyler Perry 10-32, Jackson Sigler 3-7, Isaiah Alvarenga 1-5, Nashon Wilson 1-(minus 7). Forest Park-John Daniel Peters 13-79, 1 TD; Quinton Pulley 11-45, Chris Clarke 10-39, Jack Bobeck 5-14, Tyler Stewart 1-2, Team 1-(minus 7).
PASSING: Mountain View--Sigler 13-20-0 for 294 yards, 4 TDs. Forest Park--Pulley 4-12-1 for 31 yards.
RECEIVING: Mountain View--Collin Carroll 3-163, 2 TDs; Fair 4-55, 1 TD; Jordan Jackson 1-28, 1 TD; Brendan Robinson 1-22, Daniels 3-20, Javon Corbin 1-6. Forest Park-- Bobeck 1-14, Stewart 1-8, Tyhiem Simmons 1-5, Andrew Perry 1-4.
