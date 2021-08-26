High school football: Mountain View spreads the wealth in opening win over Forest Park

NOKESVILLE--Anyone who knows anything about Mountain View's football team naturally focuses first on Ike Daniels, the Wildcats' sensation junior running back who's already captured the attention of major-college recruiters.

That includes Forest Park, which did everything it could to contain Daniels in the teams' season-opening game Thursday night at Patriot High School. Bruin defenders crowded the line of scrimmage, trying (sometimes successfully) to stop Daniels before he got started.

The only problem is that Daniels is far from the Wildcats' only offensive weapon, as they proved in a 35-6 victory that could have been even more lopsided.

"It's a great opportunity for all of us," said Collin Carroll, who caught two of quarterback Jackson Sigler's four touchdown passes on the night. "When they focus on Ike, it leaves us wide open."

Jaiden Fair also scored twice for the Wildcats, on a first-quarter end around (on which Daniels served as a decoy) and on a 28-yard reception from Sigler 49 seconds before halftime, giving Mountain View a 21-0 lead at the break. Sigler, who threw for 294 yards, also connected with Jordan Jackson on a TD pass.

But it was Carroll who stole the show with two long second-half plays.