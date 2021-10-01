High school football: Mountain View strikes early to beat Stafford

Mountain View High School’s Tyler Perry ripped off 47 yards on his team’s first offensive play from scrimmage Friday night, and it served as a harbinger for things to come for overmatched Stafford.
Four different players scored touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats rolled up nearly 400 yards in offense in easily handling the Indians, 41–6 at Lloyd A. Busch Memorial Stadium. Mountain View remained unbeaten at 6–0, 2–0 entering an Oct. 15 showdown with rival Colonial Forge following next week’s bye.
Running backs Perry and Ike Daniels each accounted for two scores and quarterback Jackson Sigler threw for two more as Mountain View jumped all over its hosts from the outset and never looked back.
“I’m pleased with our guys,” Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino said. “We’re not perfect, but we’re growing as a team.”
The top-ranked team in the Free Lance–Star power poll, the Wildcats needed just 41 seconds of offensive possession to run to an early 14-point advantage. Daniels opened the scoring by racing in from 25 yards out on the game’s second offensive play from scrimmage a little more than 30 seconds into the contest.
Sigler added a 14-yard scoring strike to Jaiden Fair just moments later following an interception on Stafford's ensuing drive to quickly blow the game open. The catch was one of seven on the evening for Fair, who also added 56 yards rushing to total 120 all-purpose yards.
That was more than enough to compliment an effective running game from Perry (nine carries for 103 yards) and Daniels (13 carries for 96 yards) that kept the winless Indians (0–4, 0–2) guessing all night.
“From a defensive standpoint, that makes it pretty hard to defend when you spread it around,” Sorrentino said.
Perry, whose two scores each came from a yard out, said he relished sharing the ball with his teammates if it makes the team better.
“We feed off each other,” he said.
A Mountain View defense did its part as well. The Wildcats registered two sacks and forced two turnovers while harassing Stafford quarterback Aidan McConnell all night and limiting the Indians to minus-3 yards rushing.
“The big thing is to not get complacent because we have some tough teams ahead of us,” Sorrentino said.
Stafford will look to rebound next week when it hosts Brooke Point.
|Mountain View
|20
|14
|0
|7
|—
|41
|Stafford
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
First Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 25 run (Jacon Anderson kick).
MV—Jaiden Fair 14 pass from Jackson Sigler (Anderson kick).
St—Brian Glenn 61 pass from Aidan McConnell (kick failed).
MV—Daniels 5 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
MV—Tyler Perry 1 run (Anderson kick).
MV—Jackson Hamill 5 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
Fourth Quarter
MV—Perry 1 run (Anderson kick).
|MV
|St
|First downs
|23
|11
|Rushes-yards
|32-258
|16-(-3)
|Passing yards
|140
|165
|Comp-Att-Int.
|13-25-1
|19-43-1
|Punts-Avg.
|2-37.5
|2-38.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-70
|2-15