High school football: Mountain View strikes early to beat Stafford

Mountain View High School’s Tyler Perry ripped off 47 yards on his team’s first offensive play from scrimmage Friday night, and it served as a harbinger for things to come for overmatched Stafford.

Four different players scored touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats rolled up nearly 400 yards in offense in easily handling the Indians, 41–6 at Lloyd A. Busch Memorial Stadium. Mountain View remained unbeaten at 6–0, 2–0 entering an Oct. 15 showdown with rival Colonial Forge following next week’s bye.

Running backs Perry and Ike Daniels each accounted for two scores and quarterback Jackson Sigler threw for two more as Mountain View jumped all over its hosts from the outset and never looked back.

“I’m pleased with our guys,” Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino said. “We’re not perfect, but we’re growing as a team.”

The top-ranked team in the Free Lance–Star power poll, the Wildcats needed just 41 seconds of offensive possession to run to an early 14-point advantage. Daniels opened the scoring by racing in from 25 yards out on the game’s second offensive play from scrimmage a little more than 30 seconds into the contest.