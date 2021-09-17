High school football: Mountain View toys with James Monroe, rolls to easy victory

As Ike Daniels exited the Mountain View football team’s locker room Friday night, he was holding a Chucky doll.

“We just brought it out for fashion to have fun,” Daniels said. “It’s homecoming weekend, so we decided to have fun with this game.”

The Wildcats’ contest against visiting James Monroe proved to be child’s play. Mountain View rolled to a 49–7 victory to improve to 4–0 on the season heading into its Commonwealth District opener next Friday at home against Massaponax.

“We’ve got work to do to get better,” Wildcats head coach Lou Sorrentino said. “But our first goal was to go undefeated in the nondistrict [games] and we did that. We know how good Massaponax is traditionally and how tough they are to prepare for and all that. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Wildcats have good reason to be confident.

They boast a major college recruit on each side of the ball, and they were the difference against the Yellow Jackets (1–2).

Junior running back Ike Daniels, who holds several Division I scholarship offers, scored three times on five touches.