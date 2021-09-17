High school football: Mountain View toys with James Monroe, rolls to easy victory

As Ike Daniels exited the Mountain View football team’s locker room Friday night, he was holding a Chucky doll.
“We just brought it out for fashion to have fun,” Daniels said. “It’s homecoming weekend, so we decided to have fun with this game.”
The Wildcats’ contest against visiting James Monroe proved to be child’s play. Mountain View rolled to a 49–7 victory to improve to 4–0 on the season heading into its Commonwealth District opener next Friday at home against Massaponax.
“We’ve got work to do to get better,” Wildcats head coach Lou Sorrentino said. “But our first goal was to go undefeated in the nondistrict [games] and we did that. We know how good Massaponax is traditionally and how tough they are to prepare for and all that. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
The Wildcats have good reason to be confident.
They boast a major college recruit on each side of the ball, and they were the difference against the Yellow Jackets (1–2).
Junior running back Ike Daniels, who holds several Division I scholarship offers, scored three times on five touches.
Sophomore linebacker Kris Jones, who was offered by Arizona State earlier this week, blocked a punt and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a quick 14–0 first-quarter lead. ‘
He punctuated a dominant first-half effort with a 62-yard interception return for a score and a 42–0 advantage at intermission.
Jones said both plays were instinctive.
“I was just trying to go and get it,” Jones said of the blocked punt. “I didn’t expect it to bounce back up. When I caught it, I just took it to the house.”
Daniels scored on a 5-yard run one play after the Yellow Jackets muffed a punt following Mountain View’s opening possession. He later scored on a 32-yard catch and run and a 13-yard pitch.
“They’re talented kids,” Sorrentino said of Daniels and Jones. “They work hard and they’ve been consistent … They’re good teammates. I’m proud of them and I’m glad they’re on our team.”
Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler threw two touchdown passes, including a 43-yarder to Jaiden Fair. Running back Tyler Perry finished with 88 yards on the ground. His 65-yard touchdown burst in the third quarter provided the final margin.
James Monroe head coach George Coghill said he knew facing the Wildcats would be an uphill battle, but he would’ve liked to have had a better showing.
The Yellow Jackets’ lone score came on a 14-yard pass from Tyson Taylor to Christian Hamm. Taylor finished with 117 total yards (87 passing, 30 rushing). Hamm caught seven passes for 70 yards.
The Yellow Jackets start Battlefield District play Friday at home against defending district champion King George.
“Nothing’s good about the loss tonight, but we know what we have in store for us as far as next week and what King George brings,” Coghill said. “These next seven games are critical. We feel we match up with all these teams on our schedule. Tonight, we just ran into a buzz saw.”
|James Monroe
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|Mountain View
|21
|21
|7
|0
|—
|49
First Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 5 run (Jacob Anderson kick).
MV—Kris Jones 20 blocked punt return (Anderson kick).
MV—Jaiden Fair 43 pass from Jackson Sigler (Anderson kick).
Second Quarter
MV—Daniels 32 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
MV—Daniels 13 run (Anderson kick).
MV—Jones 44 interception return (Anderson kick).
Third Quarter
JM—Christian Hamm 14 pass from Tyson Taylor (Tanner Ribel kick).
MV—Tyler Perry 65 run (Anderson kick).
|JM
|MV
|First downs
|11
|7
|Rushes-yards
|28-93
|20-137
|Passing yards
|87
|101
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-1
|5-7-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-30.3
|2-50.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-30
|5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: James Monroe—Jasiah Smith 16-53; Taylor 10-30; Daniel Washington 1-6; Portius Willis 1-4. Mountain View—Tyler Perry 7-88, TD; Carter Adams 4-29; Ike Daniels 4-27, 2 TDs; Dre Rogers 2-0; Holmquist 1-0; Nashon Wilson 1-0; Sigler 1-(-7).
PASSING: James Monroe—Tyson Taylor 12-24-1, 87 yards, TD. Mountain View—Jackson Sigler 3-5-0, 89 yards, 2 TDs; Hunter Holmquist 2-2-0, 12 yards.
RECEIVING: James Monroe—Christian Hamm 7-70, TD; Jabes Roundtree 1-6; Khamari Lawton 1-5; Smith 1-4; Marquise Thornley 1-4; Willis 1-(-2). Mountain View—Jaiden Fair 2-57, TD; Daniels 1-32, TD; Javon Corbin 1-9; David Swim 1-3.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526