High school football: Mountain View uses imagination to top Brooke Point, stay unbeaten

It was pure football magic, a can-you-believe-what-you-just-saw kind of play that evoked images of Boise State's bowl exploits to those in the stands at Mountain View High School on Friday.

It’s unlikely that the Wildcats’ youthful tandem of Jordan Jackson and Ike Daniels know much about that fabled play. But their successful execution of the hook-and-ladder play broke open a close game and propelled the host Wildcats to a convincing 41-16 win over county rival Brooke Point.

The victory keeps Mountain View unbeaten at 8-0 as it prepares for next week’s date at North Stafford.

“I knew it was going to be a touchdown,” Daniels said of watching Jackson perfectly haul in the 7-yard reception from quarterback Jackson Sigler before lateraling it to him in stride along the right sideline to account for the final 31 yards of the game-changing play. “It was a big play and changed the momentum of the game.”

The perfectly executed play stunned Brooke Point and immediately galvanized the Wildcats, who followed that up with touchdowns on all three of their third-quarter drives to blow the game open.