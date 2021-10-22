High school football: Mountain View uses imagination to top Brooke Point, stay unbeaten

It was pure football magic, a can-you-believe-what-you-just-saw kind of play that evoked images of Boise State's bowl exploits to those in the stands at Mountain View High School on Friday.
It’s unlikely that the Wildcats’ youthful tandem of Jordan Jackson and Ike Daniels know much about that fabled play. But their successful execution of the hook-and-ladder play broke open a close game and propelled the host Wildcats to a convincing 41-16 win over county rival Brooke Point.
The victory keeps Mountain View unbeaten at 8-0 as it prepares for next week’s date at North Stafford.
“I knew it was going to be a touchdown,” Daniels said of watching Jackson perfectly haul in the 7-yard reception from quarterback Jackson Sigler before lateraling it to him in stride along the right sideline to account for the final 31 yards of the game-changing play. “It was a big play and changed the momentum of the game.”
The perfectly executed play stunned Brooke Point and immediately galvanized the Wildcats, who followed that up with touchdowns on all three of their third-quarter drives to blow the game open.
“It changed the complexion of the game,” said Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino, who credited JV coach Mike Altemose for installing the play on his varsity squad just a few weeks ago.
The touchdown was the second of three scores on the night for Daniels, who totaled 154 yards on 17 carries to fuel the Wildcats’ 443 yards of total offense for Senior Night.
Tyler Perry added two more scores and Sigler passed for another while completing nine of his 10 second-half attempts as Mountain View broke the game open in the second half.
“They put up points in bunches,” Black-Hawks coach Dwight Hazelwood said after his team fell to 3-4. “That’s what they do.”
Brooke Point, which entered the game averaging 38 points per game, went without an offensive touchdown until quarterback Noah Sanders scampered in from 7 yards out with 6:57 left.
Sanders entered the game riding high, but had a rough night against a relentless Mountain View pass rush that harassed him all evening. He finished 13 of 26 for just 78 yards with an interception.
A Dante Terrell 72-yard punt return for a score late in the opening period accounted for the Black-Hawks' other touchdown .
Brooke Point finished with just seven first downs on the evening, leading Sorrentino to call his team’s overall effort its most complete of the season.
“The defense knew they were in for a big challenge,” he said, “and they rose to that challenge.”
The Black-Hawks hope to rebound next week when they host Colonial Forge.
|Brooke Point
|6
|3
|0
|7
|—
|16
|Mountain View
|7
|14
|20
|0
|—
|41
First Quarter
MV—Tyler Perry 1 run (Jacob Anderson kick).
BP—Dante Terrell 72 punt return (run failed).
Second Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 8 run (Anderson kick).
BP—Aaron Alexander 26 field goal.
MV—Daniels 31 run (Anderson kick).
Third Quarter
MV—Jaiden Fair 19 pass from Jacson SIgler (Anderson kick).
MV—Perry 62 run (Anderson kick).
MV—Daniels 63 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
BP—Noah Sanders 7 run (Aaron Alexander kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|BP
|MV
|First Downs
|7
|18
|Rushes-yards
|22-106
|32-311
|Passing Yards
|78
|132
|Comp-Att-Int.
|13-27-1
|14-22-0
|Punts-Avg.
|5-32.0
|2-36.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|4-30
|4-30