High school football: Mountain View's experience shows in 30-20 win over Massaponax

As potent as Massaponax's football team has been (and still may be), the Panthers aren't exactly built to play catchup.
That became clear in Friday night's 30–20 loss at Mountain View in both teams' Commonwealth District opener. Not only did the unbeaten Wildcats never trail on the field, they held a distinct advantage in game experience this fall.
While Mountain View improved to 5–0 overall, Friday's result marked the first game Massaponax has completed. The Panthers' first three scheduled games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at three different schools, and last week's contest at Woodbridge was suspended in the third quarter after Vikings assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed on the sideline and later died.
"I'm very proud. They've been through a lot," Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said of his players. "No excuses. Mountain View is a really good team. We battled ... but [coming from behind] is not our forte."
Especially against a balanced, explosive team like Mountain View. The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in The Free Lance–Star's area power poll, enjoyed another big night of offense from quarterback Jackson Sigler and running back Ike Daniels. They teamed up on an 88-yard screen pass for a touchdown in the second quarter and hooked up again on virtually the same play for a 38-yard gain late in the third quarter, setting up Tyler Perry's insurance touchdown after the Panthers had pulled within 21–13.
On both plays, the Wildcats exploited Massaponax's aggressive defensive front.
"It worked so well the first time, I wasn't surprised we called it again," said Sigler, who also hit Jordan Jackson on a 25-yard fade pass for a second-quarter touchdown.
"They like to blitz, and that's a real blitz equalizer," Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said. "You make them pay the price for bringing pressure."
Daniels finished with 205 all-purpose yards (64 rushing, 141 on three receptions).
The Panthers (0–1, 0–1) hung around largely on the power running of senior Tyheem Kimble, who gained 175 yards on 29 carries, including a 44-yard third-quarter touchdown burst. Quarterback Donte Stallworth had two short touchdown runs and completed 8 of 11 passes.
But Massaponax's triple-option attack is designed more to chew up clock and play from ahead. Instead, it was the Wildcats who controlled the tempo.
Daniels' 88-yard catch-and-run gave Mountain View a 14–7 lead, two plays after Massaponax saw a successful fake punt negated by a penalty. It was the kind of momentum-changing error you might expect from a team playing its first full game of the season.
"Those are little mistakes we need to clean up," said Ludden, whose team hosts North Stafford next Friday and plans to resume its game with Woodbridge on Nov. 7. "They're costly, but those are early-season things."
Mountain View, meanwhile, has reached the midpoint of its season unbeaten for the second time in the past three years. The Wildcats visit Stafford next Friday, then enjoy a bye week before facing the rest of the district gauntlet.
"I feel like we've got a big target on our backs after beating a great team like Massaponax," Sigler said. "We're 5–0, but that makes us even hungrier."
|Massaponax
|7
|0
|6
|7
|—
|20
|Mountain View
|7
|14
|0
|9
|—
|30
First Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 8 run (Jacob Anderson kick).
Second Quarter
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 7 run (Jacob Lynch kick).
MV—Jordan Jackson 25 pass from Jackson Sigler (Anderson kick).
MV—Daniels 88 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
Third Quarter
Mass—Tyheem Kimble 44 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
MV—Tyler Perry 1 run (run failed).
Ma—Hawthorne 1 run (Lynch kick).
MV—Anderson 25 field goal.
|Ma
|MV
|First downs
|18
|9
|Rushes-yards
|51-253
|19-58
|Passing yards
|59
|206
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-11-0
|8-14-0
|Punts-avg.
|4-33.0
|3-29.0
|Fumbles-lost
|4-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-80
|4-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Massaponax—Tyheem Kimble 29–175, 1 TD; Mason Spencer 10–52; Donte Hawthorne 11–16, 2 TDs; Lydell Carroll 1–10. Mountain View—Ike Daniels 10–64, 1 TD; Tyler Perry 5–8, 1 TD; Jackson Sigler 2–0; Team 1–(minus 1); Hunter Holmquist 1–(minus 13).
PASSING: Massaponax—Hawthorne 8–11–0, 59 yards. Mountain View—Sigler 8–14–0, 206 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Massaponax—Nathanial Quance 4–45; Spencer 2–15; Kris Branch 1–6; Carroll 1–3. Mountain View—Daniels 3–140, 1 TD; Jordan Jackson 3–41, 1 TD; Collin Carroll 2–25.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443