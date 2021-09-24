High school football: Mountain View's experience shows in 30-20 win over Massaponax

As potent as Massaponax's football team has been (and still may be), the Panthers aren't exactly built to play catchup.

That became clear in Friday night's 30–20 loss at Mountain View in both teams' Commonwealth District opener. Not only did the unbeaten Wildcats never trail on the field, they held a distinct advantage in game experience this fall.

While Mountain View improved to 5–0 overall, Friday's result marked the first game Massaponax has completed. The Panthers' first three scheduled games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at three different schools, and last week's contest at Woodbridge was suspended in the third quarter after Vikings assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed on the sideline and later died.

"I'm very proud. They've been through a lot," Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said of his players. "No excuses. Mountain View is a really good team. We battled ... but [coming from behind] is not our forte."