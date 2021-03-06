High school football: Mutter, Campbell lead King George over James Monroe

Campbell was the star performer for the Foxes. Besides his critical interception, the 6-foot-2 senior caught seven of Nutters’ passes for 155 yards, including a 63-yard bomb for the Foxes’ final TD. Campbell, who hopes to attend Fork Union Prep in the fall, nearly had another touchdown in OT, but the Jackets’ Devon Parker gave tight coverage and Nutters’ pass was slightly off the mark. The Foxes were forced to settle for Andrew Dale’s game-winning field goal from 21 yards out on fourth down.

“It was a game-changer,” Campbell said of his scoring play. “Everyone on the sideline was hyped, jumping up and down. I think that is when we kicked it in ... We’re like a brotherhood. Everybody gets along; everybody protects everybody else.”

Chris Cox also had his moments to shine, catching three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown and contributing an interception on defense. Teammate Kyle Reviello stood out at middle linebacker.

Ryan was an unstoppable force at times, rushing for a game-high 158 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. One one play, he made a nifty fake handoff to Deonte Curry to the left, then found tight end Christian Hamm all alone in the right corner of the end zone, cutting JM’s lead to 21–13 at halftime.