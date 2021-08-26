High school football: No. 1 Colonial Forge hopes to make playoff absence a one-off

Before last spring, Colonial Forge hadn’t missed the VHSL football playoffs since 2007, when no one on the Eagles’ current roster had yet started elementary school.

That impressive streak ended during an abbreviated, COVID-delayed spring season that featured just six regular-season games and a postseason field reduced to half its normal size.

Even if that campaign deserves an asterisk, it left a sour taste in the mouths of players from a proud program that reached four state semifinal games in the previous dozen years.

“Usually, Colonial Forge is in the playoffs every single year,” senior running back Khalis Garrett-Bey said. “We had a really crazy schedule, and we fell short. We are definitely committed to getting back.”

Added head coach John Brown: “We always say, no excuses. I suppose it is an excuse. We were young, but we were really talented, too. I think developing is the right word.”

The Eagles--ranked No. 1 in The Free Lance-Star’s preseason power poll--didn’t exactly collapse in the spring, posting their 13th straight winning record (4-2). But lopsided losses to Region 6B rivals Massaponax (51-14) and Riverbend (28-7) kept them out of the four-team regional field.