High school football: No. 1 Colonial Forge hopes to make playoff absence a one-off

Before last spring, Colonial Forge hadn’t missed the VHSL football playoffs since 2007, when no one on the Eagles’ current roster had yet started elementary school.
That impressive streak ended during an abbreviated, COVID-delayed spring season that featured just six regular-season games and a postseason field reduced to half its normal size.
Even if that campaign deserves an asterisk, it left a sour taste in the mouths of players from a proud program that reached four state semifinal games in the previous dozen years.
“Usually, Colonial Forge is in the playoffs every single year,” senior running back Khalis Garrett-Bey said. “We had a really crazy schedule, and we fell short. We are definitely committed to getting back.”
Added head coach John Brown: “We always say, no excuses. I suppose it is an excuse. We were young, but we were really talented, too. I think developing is the right word.”
The Eagles--ranked No. 1 in The Free Lance-Star’s preseason power poll--didn’t exactly collapse in the spring, posting their 13th straight winning record (4-2). But lopsided losses to Region 6B rivals Massaponax (51-14) and Riverbend (28-7) kept them out of the four-team regional field.
“It’s hard to look up at the scoreboard and see that you’re not measuring up the way you’d like to measure up,” Brown said. “That’s disappointing. But the biggest motivating factor is knowing we have the opportunity to be a pretty good team, and making sure we meet expectations. That’s bigger than missing the playoffs.”
What had already shaped up as a bit of a rebuilding season in the spring became even more challenging when senior quarterback Noel Innocent became unavailable.
Innocent passed for 246 combined yards in the first two games. In his absence, sophomores Hiro Carr and Dont’e Johnson never approached 100 yards in any of the final four games. That left since-graduated All-Area running back Jordan Barnett to carry the bulk of the load, and it made the Eagles uncharacteristically one-dimensional on offense.
Determined not to repeat that frustration, the Eagles rededicated themselves during summer workouts.
“After our last game, against Stafford, everybody got straight into the weight room,” Garrett-Bey said. “Definitely, the juniors and rising seniors all took charge.”
Now, with the benefit of his spring experience and a full summer of workouts, Carr has developed into what Brown called “a good athlete and a good leader.”
“I wouldn’t say he’s a great passer,” Brown said. “We say he’s a good athlete who can do anything.”
Carr has plenty of athletes around him. Johnson joined a receiving corps that also includes seniors Calvin Berry and Tico Palmer and junior Colby Kynard. Garrett-Bey is more of a breakaway threat than Barnett, who was a dependable workhorse.
And he’ll be working behind a big offensive line anchored by junior guard Nolan O’Connell (6-6, 290), who has multiple Division I offers. Senior linebacker Nate Niewoehner is a leader on a defense that learned from the lumps it took in the spring and is focused on getting back to championship level.
The Eagles have a Week 1 bye and open their quest next Friday at home against Unity Reed High School from Manassas.
“I wouldn’t say it’s tunnel vision, but we’re ready to move forward and not dwell on the past,” senior two-way lineman Vincent Byrd said. “We didn’t spend much time on the coulda, woulda, shoulda. We’re determined to make it this year, to make sure it’s not gonna happen again.
