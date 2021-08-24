HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 3 Riverbend's versatility could pay dividends

Aiden Fisher may have lost his job as Riverbend’s starting quarterback, but the senior understands that the Bears stand much to gain from the arrival of sophomore Tanner Triplett.

With Triplett, a 5-foot-8, 135-pound transfer from Martinsburg, W.Va., under center, Fisher sees the personnel possibilities as endless.

On one play he might be lined up at running back, only to split out as a receiving threat alongside four-star tight end recruit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell the next.

“It’s huge for us,” Fisher said. “Different packages are being put in every single day. We’re able to run a lot more things and open up the offense to where it’s not one-dimensional.”

A well-rounded offensive unit is one reason Riverbend ranks third in The Free Lance-Star’s preseason Top 5. Another is the Bears’ abundance of veteran contributors. Of the Bears’ 22 projected starters on offense and defense, just two—Triplett and freshman defensive lineman Joshua Broussard—are underclassmen.

“A lot of these guys that are seniors have been starting on varsity since their sophomore year,” Bears head coach Nathan Yates said. “It’s definitely the most experienced group I’ve had and the highest number of seniors I’ve had since we’ve been here.”