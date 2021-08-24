HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 3 Riverbend's versatility could pay dividends

Aiden Fisher may have lost his job as Riverbend’s starting quarterback, but the senior understands that the Bears stand much to gain from the arrival of sophomore Tanner Triplett.
With Triplett, a 5-foot-8, 135-pound transfer from Martinsburg, W.Va., under center, Fisher sees the personnel possibilities as endless.
On one play he might be lined up at running back, only to split out as a receiving threat alongside four-star tight end recruit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell the next.
“It’s huge for us,” Fisher said. “Different packages are being put in every single day. We’re able to run a lot more things and open up the offense to where it’s not one-dimensional.”
A well-rounded offensive unit is one reason Riverbend ranks third in The Free Lance-Star’s preseason Top 5. Another is the Bears’ abundance of veteran contributors. Of the Bears’ 22 projected starters on offense and defense, just two—Triplett and freshman defensive lineman Joshua Broussard—are underclassmen.
“A lot of these guys that are seniors have been starting on varsity since their sophomore year,” Bears head coach Nathan Yates said. “It’s definitely the most experienced group I’ve had and the highest number of seniors I’ve had since we’ve been here.”
What Triplett lacks in experience (or stature), he makes up for with a poriferous approach to playing quarterback. By all accounts, the kid is a sponge.
“He brings a little moxie, even for as young as he is,” Yates said. “He has a little command of the offense.”
“Just being a leader and getting into this playbook so quick and knowing everything that he knows,” echoed Fisher.
“His pocket presence is amazing,” gushed Barnwell similarly.
Last spring, the Bears started 2–0 before absorbing a 38–0 drubbing at the hands of eventual Class 5 state semifinalist Massaponax. A season-closing loss to North Stafford prevented Riverbend, then hobbled by injuries, from limping into the Region 6B playoffs with a 4-2 final record.
Fisher and his teammates remember both setbacks. Vividly.
“We definitely feel like we should’ve won both those games, honestly,” he said. “We’re coming back—not only for those two teams—but we have 10 teams that don’t believe we’re a new Riverbend.
“It’s the same old Riverbend that’s been pushed around. We want to prove it to all 10 teams.”
If you weren’t already convinced, there’s Barnwell.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior will play both ways (tight end and all three spots on the defensive line) and also start on special teams. After decommitting from Penn State, Barnwell said he plans to choose from his lengthy list of FBS suitors in December.
Before then, Riverbend hopes to get over the postseason hump in Yates’ third season at the helm.
“We feel like we just missed it last year,” he said. “And I feel like our kids are right there ready to push us over the hill.”
