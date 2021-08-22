High school football: No. 5 King George reloads with bigger emphasis on ground game

When the King George High School football team advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals in the spring, the Foxes did so without much production from their rushing attack.

The Foxes ran sparingly to keep opposing defenses honest, but it was apparent they were determined to ride the arm of quarterback Charles Mutter and the speed and athleticism of his arsenal of pass-catchers.

With Mutter now at Emory & Henry College and top receiving threats Javon Campbell and Chris Cox at the next level, as well, King George may be a bit more grounded this upcoming season.

Dual-threat junior Zach Ferguson is set to replace Mutter at quarterback, Chancellor transfer running back Aydin Woolfolk is in the backfield and senior running back Gabe Aley has returned after sitting out the spring campaign.

The Foxes still boast senior tight end Kyle Reviello as well as a pair of Division I prospects at receiver in Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins, who catches 250 passes a day at practice.

King George’s overall talent level, particularly on offense, has the Foxes in the No. 5 position in The Free Lance–Star’s preseason power poll.