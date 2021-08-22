High school football: No. 5 King George reloads with bigger emphasis on ground game

When the King George High School football team advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals in the spring, the Foxes did so without much production from their rushing attack.
The Foxes ran sparingly to keep opposing defenses honest, but it was apparent they were determined to ride the arm of quarterback Charles Mutter and the speed and athleticism of his arsenal of pass-catchers.
With Mutter now at Emory & Henry College and top receiving threats Javon Campbell and Chris Cox at the next level, as well, King George may be a bit more grounded this upcoming season.
Dual-threat junior Zach Ferguson is set to replace Mutter at quarterback, Chancellor transfer running back Aydin Woolfolk is in the backfield and senior running back Gabe Aley has returned after sitting out the spring campaign.
The Foxes still boast senior tight end Kyle Reviello as well as a pair of Division I prospects at receiver in Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins, who catches 250 passes a day at practice.
King George’s overall talent level, particularly on offense, has the Foxes in the No. 5 position in The Free Lance–Star’s preseason power poll.
“I think our running game was a weaker part of our team last year,” Reviello said. “But we’ve focused on that with our offensive line and our running backs. We’re going to be a lot more balanced than last year and that will help us maintain our explosiveness on the offensive end.”
The Foxes may need the more balanced attack as they’ve intensified their schedule with nondistrict contests against defending Class 3 champion Lafayette and Class 6 semifinalist Massaponax.
Ferguson said the improved rushing attack will open things up for the pass as he gets more comfortable with each repetition.
Ferguson isn’t focused on replacing Mutter’s 2,219 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. Instead he wants to put the ball in his playmakers’ hands and allow them to work.
“I’m excited,” Ferguson said. “I have a good team around me and it’s going to be a very fun year.”
Woolfolk would’ve been Chancellor’s leading returning rusher. He rushed for 353 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games in the spring. He recorded 84 rushing yards and three scores in a win over Courtland.
He’s already made an impression on his new teammates.
“He’s a good running back,” Ferguson said. “He’s powerful, he’s quick and he’s going to help us out a lot.”
Aley was one of King George’s top ball carriers in 2019. Head coach Vern Lunsford said he’s thrilled that he’s returned for his final season.
“Gabe is a tough kid and very physical,” Lunsford said. “The toughness and experience he brings are definitely going to help us there in the backfield.”
The Foxes were held to minus-3 rushing yards on 10 carries in their state semifinal loss to Lake Taylor. They averaged 2.1 yards on 27 attempts in their Region 4B title game victory over Monacan.
Lunsford said in addition to Woolfolk and Aley, junior Corey King will make an impact at running back. King George also has three returning starters on the offensive line and a fourth lineman who gained experience in the spring, as well.
The defense will be led by first-team All-Area linebacker Reviello (78 tackles in the spring) and senior stalwart cornerback Gary Lane.
The Foxes have to replace first-team All-Area kicker A.J. Dale, but Lunsford said sophomore Max Lipinski regularly booms 50-yard field goals in practice and has the makings of a Division I prospect.
After one of the best seasons in school history, the Foxes aren’t expecting any dropoff.
“I think this year we’re just as explosive as we were last year, we’re just as fast, we’re just as physical,” Reviello said. “We might be more talented, and guys are working every day at getting better and better.”
