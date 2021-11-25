High school football: No longer Mountain View's starting QB, Holmquist wouldn't pass on contributing elsewhere

Perhaps more impressively, the shuffling atop the depth chart hasn’t caused a rift between Sigler and Holmquist. The two are close friends who often hang out on the weekends. Sigler, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with 29 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions during the regular season, credited Holmquist with aiding in his development under center.

“Hunter has been helping me since freshman year with what the reads are, what the route combos are,” he said.

The two quarterbacks even connected for a touchdown in last week’s regional semifinal, with Sigler tossing a 6-yard scoring pass to Holmquist, who made a fourth-quarter cameo appearance at H-back.

It’s not so much how Holmquist has played in his new role that’s impressed Sorrentino, but rather his motivation to do so. After losing his starting spot, he just as easily could’ve transferred or remained and gone through the motions.

“There’s a lot of kids that would’ve said, ‘The heck with it, I’m out.’ You see it all the time,” Sorrentino said. “Hunter always had it in him, and I’m so proud he stuck with us and made our team better somewhere else.”

