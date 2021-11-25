High school football: No longer Mountain View's starting QB, Holmquist wouldn't pass on contributing elsewhere

Hunter Holmquist had just lost his job as Mountain View’s starting quarterback, but he didn’t intend to be out of work for long.
Between the emergence of junior Jackson Sigler and a broken nose that kept Holmquist sidelined for two weeks in August, the Wildcats’ planned quarterback competition never materialized.
So, after their first game, a 35-6 victory over Forest Park in which Sigler threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns, Holmquist requested a sit-down with Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino.
It wasn’t an easy conversation. Holmquist, a senior, had played quarterback exclusively since coming to Mountain View and hadn’t envisioned finishing his high school career as a backup. He had a hunch he could contribute elsewhere.
“I had to swallow my pride and be a leader I knew the team needed,” Holmquist said. ‘“I said, ‘Coach, I want to play football. I’m a ballplayer. I want to play anywhere you need me.’ ”
Sorrentino agreed. Moving forward, Holmquist would receive reps on both defense and on special teams.
“Hunter’s too good a football player--and too great a kid--not to be on the field somewhere,” Sorrentino said.
The transition has been a fruitful one for both Holmquist and the Wildcats (11-1), who will face Stone Bridge in Friday’s Region 5D championship game in Ashburn.
Holmquist was named to the all-Commonwealth District team as an all-purpose player after racking up 46 tackles (five for loss), three pass breakups and a sack during the regular season.
In addition to his role on defense, Holmquist starts on every special team and serves as holder for the Wildcats’ field goals and extra points.
“He’s a huge part of helping us win football games,” Sigler said.
Holmquist’s quarterbacking background has proven an valuable asset as he attempts to diagnose plays on defense. A hybrid linebacker/strong safety depending on Mountain View’s personnel packages, he’s responsible for making many of the Wildcats’ defensive calls.
“I feel like my football IQ is pretty good and I just went back to the instincts I’ve had my entire life,” said Holmquist, who noted that he played both ways through eighth grade. “I used to like defense even more than offense. I just went back to being a little kid and playing ball.”
Meanwhile, Holmquist has stayed ready in the event he’s needed at quarterback. When Sigler suffered a knee injury against Riverbend, Holmquist entered the game to start the second half and tossed a touchdown pass to receiver Jaiden Fair.
With Sigler’s status murky for Mountain View’s playoff opener against Woodgrove, Holmquist was called on to start and played two series in the Wildcats’ 42-35 win.
Perhaps more impressively, the shuffling atop the depth chart hasn’t caused a rift between Sigler and Holmquist. The two are close friends who often hang out on the weekends. Sigler, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with 29 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions during the regular season, credited Holmquist with aiding in his development under center.
“Hunter has been helping me since freshman year with what the reads are, what the route combos are,” he said.
The two quarterbacks even connected for a touchdown in last week’s regional semifinal, with Sigler tossing a 6-yard scoring pass to Holmquist, who made a fourth-quarter cameo appearance at H-back.
It’s not so much how Holmquist has played in his new role that’s impressed Sorrentino, but rather his motivation to do so. After losing his starting spot, he just as easily could’ve transferred or remained and gone through the motions.
“There’s a lot of kids that would’ve said, ‘The heck with it, I’m out.’ You see it all the time,” Sorrentino said. “Hunter always had it in him, and I’m so proud he stuck with us and made our team better somewhere else.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco