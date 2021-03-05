High school football: North Stafford breaks open tight game in fourth quarter, defeats Stafford

It had taken the 2021 Wolverines (1–1) seven-plus quarters to score an offensive touchdown. In a season-opening loss to Mountain View, North Stafford could only muster a pair of field goals.

“Nobody was down, nobody was complaining, nobody was negative,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said. “We all knew that we just needed to keep pounding the rock and keep chipping away and eventually some of these plays would start to click.”

Outside of Dunmire’s long run and a missed field goal attempt that would’ve extended their lead to 10–0, the Indians couldn’t get out of their own way.

“It was a barrage of mental mistakes offensively,” Stafford coach Mo Hampton said.

Following the safety, the Wolverines needed only a couple of first downs to ice the outcome. Facing third and 11, Perkins did one better. He fired a screen pass to Brown, who followed his blockers inside and outran everyone for a 42-yard score.

Making just his second start as the successor to the graduated Jamir Boyd, Perkins completed 14 of 22 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 48 yards on the ground.