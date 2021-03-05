High school football: North Stafford breaks open tight game in fourth quarter, defeats Stafford

The game wasn’t even over yet, but North Stafford defensive lineman RJ Moore and his teammates were already making plans to meet up.
A series of miscues had left Stafford facing a third and 42 from its own 2-yard-line in the fourth quarter of a 7–7 game. Moore was in his stance in the Wolverines’ base defense when he heard a linebacker behind him whisper instructions to shoot the A-gap.
“When I shot the A-gap he said, ‘We’ll see you there,’ ” Moore recalled.
Moore and his buddies reunited in the end zone, sacking Indians quarterback Colten Dunmire for the decisive safety in a 16–7 victory.
After Dunmire scrambled for a 41-yard touchdown with 9:52 left in the third quarter, Stafford appeared primed for its first win in the “Battle of the Bell” rivalry game since October 15, 2010.
That very real possibility wasn’t lost on the Wolverines.
“That was playing through my mind the whole game to be honest,” said North Stafford junior quarterback Nick Perkins. “I’m friends with a lot of the players from last year; I didn’t want to be the guy who lost to Stafford.”
After enduring a first half filled with offensive frustration, Perkins took matters into his own hands. The lefty connected with speedy receiver Hezekiah Brown for a 38-yard gain to set up North Stafford’s first score, an 18-yard Perkins scramble that tied the game with 5:47 to play.
It had taken the 2021 Wolverines (1–1) seven-plus quarters to score an offensive touchdown. In a season-opening loss to Mountain View, North Stafford could only muster a pair of field goals.
“Nobody was down, nobody was complaining, nobody was negative,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said. “We all knew that we just needed to keep pounding the rock and keep chipping away and eventually some of these plays would start to click.”
Outside of Dunmire’s long run and a missed field goal attempt that would’ve extended their lead to 10–0, the Indians couldn’t get out of their own way.
“It was a barrage of mental mistakes offensively,” Stafford coach Mo Hampton said.
Following the safety, the Wolverines needed only a couple of first downs to ice the outcome. Facing third and 11, Perkins did one better. He fired a screen pass to Brown, who followed his blockers inside and outran everyone for a 42-yard score.
Making just his second start as the successor to the graduated Jamir Boyd, Perkins completed 14 of 22 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 48 yards on the ground.
“What he showed was that he can stretch the field with his arm, and he really has the ability to be a really difficult guy to bring down when he takes off and runs,” Sullivan said of Perkins. “Hopefully that’s a big confidence booster for everybody.”
North Stafford will look to sustain the momentum against Colonial Forge (2–1) next Friday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Stafford (0–2) will look to break into the win column when it takes on Brooke Point.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco