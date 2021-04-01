High school football: North Stafford plays spoiler in victory over Riverbend

North Stafford brought Riverbend’s season to an abrupt end Thursday night, playing spoiler with a 14-7 victory in a game the Bears needed to win to make the playoffs.
Despite the loss, Riverbend coach Nathan Yates told his team they could hold their heads high after they did things this season that nobody thought they could do.
“I’m proud of our kids and the strides they made this year,” Yates said. “It’s a tough way to end your season, but when we look back on it we’re going to see we did a lot of really good things this year, and I really like the direction our program is going.”
Both offenses were held in check most of the game, with a few big plays making the difference.
After the Wolverines were forced to punt in the first quarter, Monte Ferguson forced a Riverbend fumble that Dino Jones recovered on the Bears’ 15-yard line.
Two runs later, Tevin White was in the end zone to give North Stafford the early lead.
Ferguson saw the play as part of a larger team effort.
“I’m glad we came together and played more physical and worked as a team, even though it’s been a rough season for us,” he said. “I’m just happy we got to finish full speed.”
The Wolverines led 7-0 at the half, but the Bears started to look like they had a shot after the break. The offense finally started moving the ball, and Aiden Fisher hit Matthias Barnwell with a 21-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to finish the drive.
The Bears’ fourth-quarter potential go-ahead drive stalled at the 41-yard line, but they downed the punt at the two to give the home fans one last bit of hope.
Wolverines quarterback Jack Pearson nearly got sacked for a safety, but then he went to work, connecting on two passes to relieve the pressure, bringing the ball out to the 26 with just over five minutes to play.
From there, Pearson hit Ty White, who took the ball 64 yards down the right sideline to give North Stafford the lead.
“I feel amazing. I’m just happy that I helped my team win,” White said. “It’s just great to celebrate with my guys.”
All looked lost for Riverbend, with the team deep in their own end and seemingly moving backwards, but the Bears gave it one more shot.
Fisher hit E.J. Wilborne with a 33-yard pass to bring Riverbend within striking range with a minute to go, but two 30-yard bombs to the end zone fell incomplete, and a last-gasp trick play was intercepted by the Wolverines to finish it off.
North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said his team has an outside chance at the playoffs, based on points awarded for victory margins, wins against larger schools and various other hard-to-comprehend measures.
“I think it’s a pretty long shot,” Sullivan said. “We need some stuff to happen. Power points are a mystery to me. If we’re not in, we’re playing our plus-one against Osborne Park next week.”