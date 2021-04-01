High school football: North Stafford plays spoiler in victory over Riverbend

North Stafford brought Riverbend’s season to an abrupt end Thursday night, playing spoiler with a 14-7 victory in a game the Bears needed to win to make the playoffs.

Despite the loss, Riverbend coach Nathan Yates told his team they could hold their heads high after they did things this season that nobody thought they could do.

“I’m proud of our kids and the strides they made this year,” Yates said. “It’s a tough way to end your season, but when we look back on it we’re going to see we did a lot of really good things this year, and I really like the direction our program is going.”

Both offenses were held in check most of the game, with a few big plays making the difference.

After the Wolverines were forced to punt in the first quarter, Monte Ferguson forced a Riverbend fumble that Dino Jones recovered on the Bears’ 15-yard line.

Two runs later, Tevin White was in the end zone to give North Stafford the early lead.

Ferguson saw the play as part of a larger team effort.

“I’m glad we came together and played more physical and worked as a team, even though it’s been a rough season for us,” he said. “I’m just happy we got to finish full speed.”