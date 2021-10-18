High school football: North Stafford shakes off rust to top Stafford

The past 13 days of North Stafford football were more of an exercise in contact tracing than actual, physical contact.
After portions of the team went into quarantine per COVID-19 protocols, the Wolverines were left with just three available linemen. As a result, they devoted most of their practice time over a nearly two-week period to 7-on-7s and individual drills.
“That was actually a little bit of a hidden blessing,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said.
That “hidden” blessing revealed itself quickly in Monday’s “Battle of the Bell” rivalry game. Quarterback Jack Pearson threw for four touchdowns, and Arizona State recruit Tevin White broke out for 163 rushing yards on 11 carries as the Wolverines routed Stafford, 42-7.
The staunchest resistance Stafford’s defense would muster all night came on the Wolverines’ opening drive. Facing a 4th and 11 from the Stafford 34, Pearson found Dino Jones for 13 yards to convert. Three plays later, freshman Zion Gray took a direct snap and scampered 10 yards around right end for the game's first score.
All four of Pearson’s scoring tosses came in the second quarter, including a gorgeous 41-yard connection with senior receiver Cliff Davis, who fended off a defender along the sideline before hauling it in.
“Our passing game hasn’t been the best in recent games, but we stepped it up to another level tonight,” said White, who broke several tackles on a 65-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, a stingy North Stafford defense limited the Indians to just 21 yards of total offense and a single first down in the first half.
The Indians (0-7) did manage to avoid a shutout when quarterback Aidan McConnell scored on a 14-yard keeper on the opening possession of the second half.
After securing their long-awaited homecoming victory, North Stafford (3-3) has a week and half to prepare for undefeated Mountain View.
In the postgame huddle, Sullivan sternly reminded his players that he can log into their Synergy accounts to confirm they made it to class on time Tuesday morning. The mood shifted when he broke the news that there would be no practice that afternoon.
Finally, Sullivan turned his gaze to a nearby folding card table on which sat a shiny tin trophy. A trophy that will remain in the Wolverines' possession for at least another year.
“Go ring that bell!” Sullivan shouted.
|Stafford
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|North Stafford
|6
|28
|8
|0
|—
|42
First Quarter
NS—Zion Gray 10 run (kick fail).
Second Quarter
KG—Deion King 16 pass from Jack Pearson (Connor Dezorzi kick).
NS—Cliff Davis 16 pass from from Pearson (Dezorzi kick).
NS—Cliff Davis 41 pass from from Pearson (Dezorzi kick).
NS—Jones 51 pass from from Pearson (Dezorzi kick).
Third Quarter
S—Aidan McConnell 14 run (Blake Childress kick).
NS—Tevin White 65 (Perkins pass from Pearson)
|St
|NS
|First downs
|6
|15
|Rushes-yards
|16-26
|22-219
|Passing yards
|70
|170
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-27-1
|10-10-0
|Punts-avg.
|5-33.0
|3-33.7
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-58
|10-91
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stafford-Edwin Searcy 11-29; McConnell 5-(minus-3). North Stafford-Tevin White 11-163, TD; Allan Starks 8-34; Zion Gray 2-13, TD; Pearson 1-5.
PASSING: Stafford-Stafford-McConnell 12-27, 70 yards, INT; North Stafford-Pearson 9-9 162 yards, 4 TDs; Gray 1-1, 9 yards.
RECEIVING: Stafford-Austin Meisner 4-30; Andrew Koetter 2-0; Brian Glenn 2-15; Jericho Yarbourgh 2-0; Austin Brown 1-9. North Stafford-Cliff Davis 4-67, 2 TDs; Dino Jones 3-83, TD; Deion King 2-18, TD; White 1-2.
