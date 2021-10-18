High school football: North Stafford shakes off rust to top Stafford

The past 13 days of North Stafford football were more of an exercise in contact tracing than actual, physical contact.

After portions of the team went into quarantine per COVID-19 protocols, the Wolverines were left with just three available linemen. As a result, they devoted most of their practice time over a nearly two-week period to 7-on-7s and individual drills.

“That was actually a little bit of a hidden blessing,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said.

That “hidden” blessing revealed itself quickly in Monday’s “Battle of the Bell” rivalry game. Quarterback Jack Pearson threw for four touchdowns, and Arizona State recruit Tevin White broke out for 163 rushing yards on 11 carries as the Wolverines routed Stafford, 42-7.

The staunchest resistance Stafford’s defense would muster all night came on the Wolverines’ opening drive. Facing a 4th and 11 from the Stafford 34, Pearson found Dino Jones for 13 yards to convert. Three plays later, freshman Zion Gray took a direct snap and scampered 10 yards around right end for the game's first score.