High school football: North Stafford's Asbury changes his college plans

Shawn Asbury still plans to play in the ACC next season. He’ll just be wearing a lighter shade of red.

On Friday evening, the North Stafford defensive back announced that he’s flipping his commitment from Virginia Tech to Boston College. Asbury committed to the Hokies in June. He’d previously planned to forgo a coronavirus-shortened senior season and enroll early.

Wolverines head coach Neil Sullivan said he hadn’t had a chance to speak with Asbury since his decision but was aware Boston College had continued to recruit him despite his standing pledge to Virginia Tech.

“The only thing I know is that he had a good rapport with the corners coach [Aazaar Abdul–Rahim] who was recruiting him,” Sullivan said.

A phone call and text message seeking comment from Asbury were not immediately returned.

Sullivan said Asbury plans to sign his national letter of intent during the early period that begins Dec. 17.

Despite missing six games last season while rehabbing from a torn ACL, Asbury returned to lead the Wolverines to another regional title and Class 5 state semifinal berth. Uniquely dangerous with the ball in his hands, he earned second-team All-Area honors at kick returner as a junior.