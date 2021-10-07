High school football: Orange looks to bounce back behind Poirier

“I think I’ve seen more leadership from Paul than what’s normal,” Lohr said. “Especially the last two games we’ve played, speak up and say things, take accountability when he doesn’t have to, standing in front of the sword per day and taking the sword showing the guys that he can take the blame versus allowing the blame to placed on someone else.

“I think I see him speak up on different issues and situations more right now than when things were successful. He’s not shying away from anything.“

As a junior, Poirier threw for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns in six spring games, and that progress carried over to the start of the fall season.

“He gets better each and every day when it comes to his progressions and when to know when to tuck the ball and run instead of waiting for a route to open,” Lohr said. “Every aspect of a mobile quarterback position, he is getting better each and every day, I think the game is slowing down, even though this game last Friday was sped up tremendously.”

Now comes a visit to Louisa, which has beaten Orange in their last 12 annual meetings since 2008. It will be a big test for Poirier and the Hornets, whose performance will show if they can bounce back from adversity.

“Paul is committed, works hard in the weight room, doesn’t miss a session when it comes to conditioning, he enjoys the grind of becoming a better athlete as well as going to camps and combine and exploring his recruiting options,” Lohr said. “He’s a great student, 4.2-4.3 GPA kid, he’s just a kid that understands what’s right and sticks to that script, so if he’s able to do all those things off the field, it is very easy for him to come in the field and do all those things that are going to help him become the best football player he can be.”