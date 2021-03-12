High school football: Pendleton makes his point on field, leading Spotsylvania over James Monroe

DeAnthony Pendleton of Spotsylvania complained on his social media page about “wanting my respect.” Knights’ coach Jeremy Jack told his star athlete not to let his fingers do his talking, but instead show his true worth on the school’s new turf field.
And the senior did just that, answering all possible critics and any self doubt he might harbor with a dominating effort that helped the Knights (1–2) defeat visiting James Monroe 28–14 Friday night at Coleman Field.
On the Knights’ second possession, Pendleton took a second-down handoff and broke through the right side of the line for a 39-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Two plays later, Pendleton, playing in his linebacker slot, intercepted a pass thrown by JM’s Aidan Ryan and returned it 65 yards before being knocked out at the Yellow Jackets’ 3-yard line by JM’s Deonte Curry. The powerfully-built 5-foot-9, 235-pounder bulled his way into the end zone two plays later.
The stellar performance nearly was ended prematurely when Pendleton injured his right shoulder on a run play early in the second half. He headed to the Knights’ bench where he was checked out by the team trainer and rotated his arm several times.
Another player might have taken the rest of the night off, but not Pembleton.
“It was hurting and I was going through pain, but my best friend Jake Naccarato always told me, ‘Suck it up, be a man, get back into the game,’” he said. “So I just popped it back in and kept playing.”
A 23-yard gain where he tightroped the right sidelines set up Pembleton’s third rushing touchdown. To add insult to injury, he crossed up JM’s defense with a halfback option pass to Joseph Gonzalez, who was uncovered en route to a 47-yard TD reception that ended any chance of a Jackets miracle comeback with 2:26 left.
“I think DeAnthony is one of the best players on the team,” said Gonzalez, who was credited with three pass breakups on defense. “Yeah, we lost two people last year, but he stepped it up.”
Pendleton finished with 100 yards on 21 carries and also was one of the Knights’ leading tacklers on defense. Other key plays on defense included Trevor Reid’s 51-yard interception return, Trenton Ballard successfully breaking up a TD pass intended for the Jackets’ Devin Parker in the closing seconds of the first half, and the Knights sacking Ryan twice.
Pendleton was quick to give credit for his success to linemen Joey Grubb, CJ Price, Kyle Orris, Samuel Dorsey, Joey Williams and tight ends Marcus Tucker and Naccarato. “That’s the best O-line I have ever had,” he said.
“It was a stressful game with a lot of ups and downs,” said Jack. “The guys stepped up, they responded. It shows they can get through the tough game. They are tough kids and the confidence will be helpful.”
Ryan had a hand in both JM TDs, running 17 yards for a second-quarter tally, then connecting with Gregory Williams on a 20-yard strike in the final quarter. The senior completed 14-of-27 pass attempts for 169 yards.