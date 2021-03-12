High school football: Pendleton makes his point on field, leading Spotsylvania over James Monroe

DeAnthony Pendleton of Spotsylvania complained on his social media page about “wanting my respect.” Knights’ coach Jeremy Jack told his star athlete not to let his fingers do his talking, but instead show his true worth on the school’s new turf field.

And the senior did just that, answering all possible critics and any self doubt he might harbor with a dominating effort that helped the Knights (1–2) defeat visiting James Monroe 28–14 Friday night at Coleman Field.

On the Knights’ second possession, Pendleton took a second-down handoff and broke through the right side of the line for a 39-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Two plays later, Pendleton, playing in his linebacker slot, intercepted a pass thrown by JM’s Aidan Ryan and returned it 65 yards before being knocked out at the Yellow Jackets’ 3-yard line by JM’s Deonte Curry. The powerfully-built 5-foot-9, 235-pounder bulled his way into the end zone two plays later.

The stellar performance nearly was ended prematurely when Pendleton injured his right shoulder on a run play early in the second half. He headed to the Knights’ bench where he was checked out by the team trainer and rotated his arm several times.

Another player might have taken the rest of the night off, but not Pembleton.