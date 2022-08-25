High school football: Perkins, Wolverines fall just short in opener

DALE CITY--North Stafford lost a football game but may have found a new quarterback Thursday night.

Trailing Gar-Field 10-0 in a lackluster opener, freshman Brendan Perkins came off the bench to lead the Wolverines on one fourth-quarter touchdown drive and nearly a second before they fell to the Red Wolves 10-6.

After connecting with Micah Brown on an 11-yard scoring pass with 7:48 to play, Perkins guided the Wolverines to the Gar-Field 4 with 30 seconds remaining. But his fourth-down pass for Yayah Conteh was broken up by Kalvon Sanders, who also carried Gar-Field's offense.

"In our scrimmage, every time [Perkins] got in, he had good composure, he read the right keys, he threw good balls, and I just wanted a change of pace," said Marquez Hall, who fell short in his first game as North Stafford's head coach. "He gave us a little extra spark. He came in, he executed, and he did a wonderful job for us."

Perkins replaced a struggling starter Jack Pearson, who completed just 1 of 9 passes with an interception, early in the third quarter. He completed 3 of 5 passes on a seven-play, 58-yard drive, including a pair of third-down connections.

Gar-Field earned two first downs on its next possession, but the Wolverines forced a punt and took over at their 35 with 3:38 to play. Perkins hit Conteh for 12 yards, Deion King for 24 and Jackson McFarland for 17 to get the ball to the 6, then scrambled for 2 yards before North Stafford turned the ball over on downs.

"I was a little nervous before the game," Perkins said, "but once started everything started going on, I started watching up-close film. I wasn't really worried. I knew what I had. I started making plays."

Perkins' heroics came after Gar-Field dominated the first three quarters.

Sanders, who finished the night with 119 yards on 15 carries, scored on a 1-yard first-quarter run. The Wolves might have expanded the lead even further, but the Wolverines forced a field goal after Gar-Field quarterback Adric Johnson connected on a 34-yard third-quarter pass to Max Gardner to the 1.

"We started slow," Hall said. "We made a couple of mental errors, but we finished strong. That's the most important part."

North Stafford visits Woodbridge next Thursday.

North Stafford 0 0 0 6 — 6 Gar-Field 7 0 3 0 — 10

First Quarter

GF—Kalvin Sanders 1 run (Diego Coca-Hernandez kick).

Third Quarter

GF—Coca-Hernandez 20 field goal.

Fourth Quarter

NS—Micah Brown 11 pass from Brendan Perkins (pass failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

NS GF First downs 9 13 Rushes-yards 27-69 38-161 Passing yards 92 45 Comp-Att-Int 9-22-1 5-10-0 Punts-avg. 6-34.3 5-32.4 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-yards 7-55 13-135

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: North Stafford—Yayah Conteh 10-34; Shamar Killings 9-31; Brendan Perkins 3-12; Jack Pearson 5-(minus 4). Gar-Field—Kalvon Sanders 11-119, 1 TD; Adric Johnson 5-30; De'amonte Ferrufino 8-12; Herman Jackson 2-11; Jordan Terry 7-(minus 9); Team 1-(minus 2)

PASSING: North Stafford—Perkins 6-13-0, 88 yards, 1 TD; Pearson 1-0-1, 4 yards. Gar-Field—Johnson 5-10-45 yards.

RECEIVING: North Stafford—Jackson McFarland 4-45; Deion King 1-24; Conteh 1-12; Micah Brown 1-11, 1 TD. Gar-Field—Max Gardner 2-48; Jackson 1-5; Terry 2-(minus 7).