High school football: Persistent Terrell pushes Culpeper County past Caroline

There's an old proverb that goes, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."
Malachi Terrell had no choice but to take that adage to heart during the Culpeper County football team's game with visiting Caroline on Friday night.
The Blue Devils running back had three touchdown runs called back within the contest's first 25 minutes due to holding penalties. Those miscues not only kept Terrell out of the end zone, but they enabled the Cavaliers to stay close for much of the night.
Terrell kept chugging along, however, eventually reaching the end zone twice in the second half and finishing with 212 yards rushing in Culpeper's 22-0 Battlefield District win.
It was the third game in a row that Terrell eclipsed the 200-yard mark, and all three of them have been victories for the Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 1-1 district).
"That's the first time I've ever had three touchdowns called back in one game," said Terrell, who leads the Fredericksburg area in rushing with 899 yards. "There's nothing else you can do about it but move on to the next play though, and things worked themselves out later in the game."
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior broke free for a 59-yard score on the third play of the contest, only to look back and see a flag laying on the field after he crossed the goal line. That pattern repeated itself on a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and a 33-yard scamper on the first play of second half.
While the latter temporarily slowed CCHS coming out of intermission, Terrell eventually cashed in eight plays later with a 1-yard TD that gave the Blue Devils a 9-0 lead.
Caroline (0-4, 0-1) drove as far as the CCHS 12-yard line on the ensuing possession, but back-to-back penalties and a lost fumble on a backwards pass by Kentrell Rollins gave the Blue Devils the ball at their own 41.
On the very next play, Terrell took a handoff and raced 59 yards up the middle to extend Culpeper's advantage to 15-0.
"He continues to play really well," Blue Devils head coach James Ford said of Terrell. "We've got to clean up those penalties though, because we made things a little too hard on ourselves with all that lost yardage."
CCHS was penalized a total of 11 times for 100 yards.
Terrell, who carried the ball 28 times Friday night and hasn't logged fewer than 26 rushing attempts in any of the Blue Devils' games so far, said he doesn't mind the heavy workload.
"I might be a little sore the next day, but it's worth it for the team," he remarked.
Even with Terrell running roughshod over the Cavaliers' defense, CCHS quarterback Bennett Sutherland had his best outing of the year. The sophomore completed 11 of 16 passes for 139 yards and a score, which covered 10 yards to Jakari Edwards and capped the scoring with 2:28 remaining in the contest.
Ford said earlier this week that he wanted to get more players involved in the Blue Devils' offense, and he stood by that statement after Friday's game.
"We were able to throw the ball a little bit, which opened up some lanes for Malachi," he said. "We have to keep working at that, because teams are obviously keying on him first and foremost."
Caroline was penalized 19 times for 170 yards on the night, which was more than the 120 yards of total offense it mustered. The Cavaliers turned the ball over three times, including misplaying the second-half kickoff. They also allowed a safety when punter David Frank was forced to fall on an errant snap in the end zone midway through the opening period.
Culpeper will travel to unbeaten King George next Friday, and Caroline will host Eastern View the same night.
Caroline 0 0 0 0 — 0
Culpeper County 2 0 13 7 — 22
First Quarter
CC—Safety, Caroline's David Frank fell on errant snap in end zone
Third Quarter
CC—Malachi Terrell 1 run (R.J. Uribe kick)
CC—Terrell 59 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
CC—Jakari Edwards 10 pass from Bennett Sutherland (Uribe kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: Caroline 5; Culpeper County 13
Rushes-yards: Caroline 34-85; Culpeper County 41-178
Passing yards: Caroline 35; Culpeper County 139
Comp-Att-Int: Caroline 4-7-1; Culpeper County 11-16-0
Punts-avg: Caroline 3-28.7; Culpeper County 2-37.0
Fumbles-lost: Caroline 4-2; Culpeper County 4-2
Penalties-yards: Caroline 19-170; Culpeper County 11-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Caroline—Franklin Harris 9-54; Vladimir Joacin 9-32; Dominque Washington 5-19; Marvin Morris 2-9; Joshua Jackson 1-3; Myles Holmes 1-(-9); Team 1-(-11); Kentrell Rollins 6-(-12). Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 28-212, 2 TDs; Dillan Shiflett 2-2; Jakari Edwards 3-(-6); Team 2-(-8); Bennett Sutherland 6-(-22).
PASSING: Caroline—Holmes 4-6-0, 35 yards; Rollins 0-1-1, 0 yards. Culpeper County—Sutherland 11-16-0, 139 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Caroline—Morris 2-19; Washington 1-9; Rollins 1-7. Culpeper County—Alex Lowe 3-62; Shiflett 2-22; Cole Plaster 2-21; Johntae Washington 1-12, Terrell 2-12; Edwards 1-10, TD.