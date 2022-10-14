High school football: Peterson's TD off a fumble recovery helps Colonial Forge hand Mountain View its first loss

With one fluid motion, Colonial Forge's Jaevyen Peterson took away both the ball and Mountain View’s hopes for an undefeated season.

Despite a litany of miscues and misfortunes, the Wildcats were still only a few first downs removed from escaping Courthouse Road with a win on Friday night. They led the Eagles 8–6 with a little more than three minutes to play when Syracuse commit Ike Daniels took a handoff and cut inside.

“I thought I missed the tackle, but I didn’t give up on the play,” Peterson said.

Peterson, whose responsibility on the play was to set the edge, closed in behind Daniels and punched at the ball.

“It came into my hands and I just ran,” he said.

When he was done running, the Eagles had their first and only lead in a stunning 12–8 victory over the previously-unbeaten Wildcats.

“Give Forge credit, they won the game,” said Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino, whose team had outscored its opponents 267–41 heading into Friday’s Commonwealth District showdown. “But we made a lot of mistakes.”

Among the most costly: the Wildcats (6–1) had a 39-yard field goal attempt blocked and penetrated as deep as Colonial Forge’s 4-yard-line without scoring. A would-be touchdown pass grazed off the fingers of Daniels, who’d beaten his defender soundly on the first-half play.

The Eagles, meanwhile, believe they’re finally beginning to reap the seat equity of their early-season investments. All three of Colonial Forge’s losses have come to perennial powerhouses, including Stone Bridge and Highland Springs.

“I think that playing the schedule we played, we played it for a reason,” Eagles coach John Brown said. “I like to tell our kids we got scars, we’ve got a lot of them.”

The only first-half points for either team came when an errant snap led to Colonial Forge’s punter booting the ball through the end zone for a safety. The Wildcats went up 8–0 when Daniels found the end zone from 2 yards out with 6:46 left in the third quarter.

Daniels finished with 123 yards on 16 carries and scored a 2-yard touchdown but didn’t seem to display the same burst after briefly exiting with cramps during the third quarter.

The Wildcats got 100-yard receiving performances from tight end Colin Carroll and wideout Jaiden Fair, who turned in a catch-of-the-year candidate with his diving 44-yard grab in the fourth quarter.

Mountain View’s assortment of weapons didn’t faze the Eagles, though.

“We didn’t let their hype get to us,” Peterson said. “We just came out here and did what we had to do.”

At the final whistle, a mass of green-clad teenagers swarmed Peterson and his teammates on their new turf field. Across the 50-yard-line, the Wildcats huddled to process their first setback of the season.

“We have a lot of big games in front of us,” Sorrentino said. “Sometimes you need that foul taste of defeat to make sure you’re crisper and practicing better. If we learn from this, if that bitter taste gets in our mouth, it can make us a better team.”

Mountain View 0 2 6 0 — 8 Colonial Forge 0 0 6 6 — 12



Second quarter

MV-safety, punter kicked ball out of end zone.

Third quarter

MV-Ike Daniels 2-yard run (kick blocked).

CF-Colby Kynard 3-yard pass from Eli Taylor (pass fail).

Fourth quarter

CF-Jaevyen Peterson 32-yard fumble return (run fail).

Team Statistics

MV CF First downs 19 15 Rushing (Att/Yds) 24-128 19-69 Passing yards 216 90 Comp-Att-Int 14-23-0 12-30-0 Punts-Avg. 2-39 7-33.6 Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-yards 10-72 3-42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Mountain View-Ike Daniels 16-123, TD; Jaiden Fair 2-(-3); Carter Adams 2-8; Jackson Sigler 5-0. Colonial Forge-Donte Hawthorne 7-17; Jaevyen Peterson 8-39; Josiah Bryson 4-13.

PASSING: Mountain View-Jackson Sigler 14-23, 216 yards. Colonial Forge-Eli Taylor 12-30, 90 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Mountain View-Fair 6-94; Collin Carroll 6-109; Daniels 2-13. Colonial Forge-Colby Kynard- 2-6, TD; Hiro Carr 2-21;Emmanuel Patterson 3-17; Hawthorne 1-(-2); Brian Harris 1-32; Moiz Jamal 1-5; Matt Holland 1-3.