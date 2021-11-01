High school football player of the week: Cliff Davis has been worth the wait for North Stafford

“That might have been his best play of the night,” Sullivan mused.

Davis’ parents were already living in the Stafford area when he decided to leave Georgia behind and join them this past winter.

“Instead of them coming to visit every game and getting on a plane, I told them, ‘I’ll come up here with y’all,’ ” he said.

Davis said the hospitality of his new teammates helped to ease the transition between schools. He approached the Wolverines’ spring campaign as an offseason program and, before long he was meeting up regularly with Wolverines quarterback Jack Pearson to nail down their timing on routes.

“Everyone welcomed me like I’d been there for years already,” he said.

One of Davis’ new teammates, Arizona State recruit Tevin White, quickly realized what Davis would mean for the Wolverines’ offense.

“I saw his tape from Georgia, so I knew he was all right,” White said with a smile. “I didn’t know how he’d do in this level [of competition], but he’s exceeded my expectations.”