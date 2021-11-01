High school football player of the week: Cliff Davis has been worth the wait for North Stafford

To be clear, North Stafford football coach Neil Sullivan did not seriously consider using an ineligible player during the abridged spring season.
But the arrival of receiver Cliff Davis did prove tempting.
“We were like, ‘Can we steal a freshman’s jersey or something? Can we get him on the field?’ ” Sullivan joked.
Instead, Davis spent the spring as a practice player with the Wolverines after participating in the fall football season at Thomasville High School just outside Atlanta.
“He can’t get into the game, can’t play, doesn’t get any of the payday, but he’s on the scout team making plays against our 1s,” Sullivan said. “We were like, ‘This guy’s the real deal.’ ”
This fall, Davis’ abilities haven’t been constrained to the practice field. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior has 23 receptions for 444 yards and nine touchdowns through seven games. He’s found the end zone in all but one of the Wolverines’ contests.
Despite facing an athletic Mountain View secondary last Friday, Davis continued to impress. The Free Lance-Star player of the week hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns, numbers that would have been even gaudier had a spectacular 67-yard catch-and-run wasn’t wiped out by a holding penalty in a 35–21 loss.
“That might have been his best play of the night,” Sullivan mused.
Davis’ parents were already living in the Stafford area when he decided to leave Georgia behind and join them this past winter.
“Instead of them coming to visit every game and getting on a plane, I told them, ‘I’ll come up here with y’all,’ ” he said.
Davis said the hospitality of his new teammates helped to ease the transition between schools. He approached the Wolverines’ spring campaign as an offseason program and, before long he was meeting up regularly with Wolverines quarterback Jack Pearson to nail down their timing on routes.
“Everyone welcomed me like I’d been there for years already,” he said.
One of Davis’ new teammates, Arizona State recruit Tevin White, quickly realized what Davis would mean for the Wolverines’ offense.
“I saw his tape from Georgia, so I knew he was all right,” White said with a smile. “I didn’t know how he’d do in this level [of competition], but he’s exceeded my expectations.”
Davis’ tape—as well as his grade-point average, which sits above 3.5—has attracted the interest of recruiters from William & Mary, Emory & Henry, and Virginia Union University, among others.
The bio on Davis’ Hudl page reads: “I can do a little bit of everything,” and he’s not lying. Davis also starts at cornerback, where he’s often entrusted with covering the opposing team’s top receiver.
A former soccer standout, Davis quickly seized a role on special teams as North Stafford’s punter and holder.
“He’s a versatile guy,” Sullivan said. “He can do it all.”
HONORABLE MENTION
- RB E.J. Rogers, Courtland: 215 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Eastern View.
- RB Ike Daniels, Mountain View: 242 all-purpose yards, 3 TDs vs. North Stafford.
- QB Khyri Hawkins, Colonial Forge: 286 passing yards, 2 TDs vs. Brooke Point.
- WR Colby Kynard, Colonial Forge: Seven receptions for 140 yards, TD vs. Brooke Point.
- Paul Poirier, Orange QB: 142 rushing yards, 3 TDs vs. Goochland.
- QB Jackson Sigler, Mountain View: 275 passing yards, 3 TDs vs. North Stafford.
- RB Jordan Smith, Louisa: 163 rushing yards, 1 TD vs. Albemarle.
- RB Melvin Spriggs, St. Michael: 187 rushing yards vs. Portsmouth Christian.
