High school football player of the week: Culpeper's Malachi Terrell is on quite a run of success

Culpeper High School football coach James Ford encourages his receivers to aggressively block downfield.

The Blue Devils might have taken those instructions too literally during a 22–0 Battlefield District home victory over Caroline Friday night.

Culpeper junior running back Malachi Terrell had three touchdown runs called back because of holding penalties. But he wasn’t deterred.

He carried the ball 28 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Culpeper’s only other rusher with positive yards was Dillan Shifflett, who finished with 2.

Terrell’s performance earned him Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.

“He never wavered,” Ford said. “He continued to take the ball and do what we ask him to do, which is run behind his pads and get us in positive-down situations.”

Terrell (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) leads the Fredericksburg area with 899 rushing yards. He’ll look to more past the 1,000-yard mark when the Blue Devils (3–2, 1–1 Battlefield) visit King George on Friday.

While Ford knows he can count on Terrell to show up, the Blue Devils will focus this week on cleaning up the penalties as the competition stiffens.