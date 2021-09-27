High school football player of the week: Culpeper's Malachi Terrell is on quite a run of success

Culpeper High School football coach James Ford encourages his receivers to aggressively block downfield.
The Blue Devils might have taken those instructions too literally during a 22–0 Battlefield District home victory over Caroline Friday night.
Culpeper junior running back Malachi Terrell had three touchdown runs called back because of holding penalties. But he wasn’t deterred.
He carried the ball 28 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Culpeper’s only other rusher with positive yards was Dillan Shifflett, who finished with 2.
Terrell’s performance earned him Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.
“He never wavered,” Ford said. “He continued to take the ball and do what we ask him to do, which is run behind his pads and get us in positive-down situations.”
Terrell (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) leads the Fredericksburg area with 899 rushing yards. He’ll look to more past the 1,000-yard mark when the Blue Devils (3–2, 1–1 Battlefield) visit King George on Friday.
While Ford knows he can count on Terrell to show up, the Blue Devils will focus this week on cleaning up the penalties as the competition stiffens.
“They were aggressive penalties and as a coach you don’t get too upset at those receivers blocking downfield,” Ford said. “But we want to clean those up because when we play very, very good teams or in the playoffs, those same mistakes will come back to bite you.”
The miscues allowed a winless Caroline team to hang around into the third quarter. Culpeper led 2–0 at halftime before Terrell scored on runs of 1 and 59 yards to give the Blue Devils a 15–0 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Culpeper punctuated the win with Bennett Sutherland’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Jakari Edwards.
“During the second half the O-line was getting a bunch of pancakes and holes were opening up for me,” Terrell said. “It was my job to go out there and go score.”
Ford said the Blue Devils’ offensive line deserves a lot of credit for Terrell’s strong season. Seniors Quentin Butler, Will Holland, Jose Jimenez and Corey Hutcherson solidify the unit. The only starting non-senior is junior center Tucker Dean.
“Those five guys have been blocking for Malachi and doing a great job,” Ford said.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Ike Daniels, Mountain View RB: 141 receiving yards, 64 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Massaponax.
- Cliff Davis, North Stafford: 138 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. Riverbend.
- Zach Ferguson, King George QB: 243 passing yards, 3 TDs vs. James Monroe.
- Aiden Fisher, Riverbend RB: 172 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. North Stafford.
- Khalis Garrett-Bey, Colonial Forge RB: 136 yards, 3 TDs vs. Stafford.
- Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax: 175 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Mountain View.
- E.J. Rogers, Courtland RB: 195 yards, 2 TDs vs. Spotsylvania.
