High school football player of the week: Donte Hawthorne steadies Massaponax in run to playoffs

Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden got the feeling that Donte Hawthorne might be the Panthers’ answer at quarterback when he started asking the right questions.
“Sometimes it’s technique questions, but it’s usually the scheme,” Ludden said. “What plays we shouldn’t run against certain defenses. He’s thinking ahead now.”
After Hawthorne rushed for 217 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in leading Massaponax past Colonial Forge to close out the regular season, no one is questioning his ability to operate the Panthers’ triple-option offense.
Hawthorne’s efforts earned him Free Lance-Star played of the week honors and—coupled with Mountain View’s loss to Riverbend—vaulted Massaponax into the No. 2 seed in the Region 5D playoffs. The Panthers will host Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7–3) on Friday.
Massaponax’s passing game isn’t exactly known for its volume, but Hawthorne still managed a big play through the air on Friday despite attempting only three throws. Following an Eagles turnover, he hit Mason Spencer from 17 yards out to give the Panthers a 17–14 lead at halftime.
After putting Massaponax (7–1) ahead with his arm, Hawthorne proceeded to put the game out of reach with his legs. His third-quarter touchdown runs of 26 and 71 yards turned a previously-tight contest into a blowout.
The Panthers trailed twice early on, 7–0 and 14-10. As he did in come-from-behind victories over Riverbend, Brooke Point and Woodbridge earlier this season, Hawthorne guided his team back with a cool hand.
“Donte’s just what you want,” Ludden said. “He doesn’t get too up or too down. He’s very steady.”
As Hawthorne, a junior, has gained confidence as Massaponax’s leader under center, Ludden has noticed him correcting teammates’ mistakes with more regularity. He’s not the judgmental type, though.
“He’s one of the guys,” Ludden said. “He’s a working man’s leader, where he meshes well with the guys and they have a lot of respect for him.”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Khalis Garrett-Bey, Colonial Forge RB: 205 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Massaponax.
- Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax RB: 118 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Colonial Forge.
- Paul Poirier, Orange QB: 176 passing yards, 3 total touchdowns vs. Western Albemarle.
- Sheldon Robinson, Orange WR; 7 receptions, TD vs. Western Albemarle.
- Tanner Ribel, James Monroe K: Game-winning 31-yard field goal vs. Chancellor.
- Christian Simpson, Orange RB-97 rushing yards, 3 TDs vs. Western Albemarle.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco