High school football player of the week: Donte Hawthorne steadies Massaponax in run to playoffs

Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden got the feeling that Donte Hawthorne might be the Panthers’ answer at quarterback when he started asking the right questions.

“Sometimes it’s technique questions, but it’s usually the scheme,” Ludden said. “What plays we shouldn’t run against certain defenses. He’s thinking ahead now.”

After Hawthorne rushed for 217 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in leading Massaponax past Colonial Forge to close out the regular season, no one is questioning his ability to operate the Panthers’ triple-option offense.

Hawthorne’s efforts earned him Free Lance-Star played of the week honors and—coupled with Mountain View’s loss to Riverbend—vaulted Massaponax into the No. 2 seed in the Region 5D playoffs. The Panthers will host Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7–3) on Friday.

Massaponax’s passing game isn’t exactly known for its volume, but Hawthorne still managed a big play through the air on Friday despite attempting only three throws. Following an Eagles turnover, he hit Mason Spencer from 17 yards out to give the Panthers a 17–14 lead at halftime.