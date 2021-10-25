High school football player of the week: E.J. Wilborne leads Riverbend's defense motion

In a defensive struggle, Riverbend junior football standout E.J. Wilborne made the offensive play to secure the victory over Colonial Forge Friday night.
The Bears’ 6–0 Commonwealth District victory over the Eagles was the first time Colonial Forge has been shut out since a 17–0 defeat to Oscar Smith in the 2013 state semifinals.
Riverbend became just the second Commonwealth team to blank the Eagles since 2004, joining North Stafford in 2011.
Not only did Wilborne secure the game-winning 12-yard touchdown catch for the Bears (6–2, 3–1 Commonwealth,) in the fourth quarter, he also recorded two of Riverbend’s four interceptions from his defensive back position.
Wilborne’s performance earned him Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.
“E.J.’s been a key to our team all year,” Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates said. “He has developed himself into a really good athlete on both sides of the ball.”
That was apparent against the Eagles. His touchdown catch came as he braced himself for a collision from two Colonial Forge defenders.
He continued to make himself available as quarterback Tanner Triplett scrambled around looking for a throwing window.
“Playmakers are supposed to make plays,” Wilborne said. “I just tried to be quarterback-friendly. I followed [Triplett] and threw my hands up. I went up and made a play. I had to come back to the ball a little bit. I knew was going to get hit. I just made sure I secured the catch, most importantly.”
Riverbend held the Eagles to six first downs and didn’t allow them into the red zone all night. Yates said the defensive backfield played so well the Eagles were forced to become a one-dimensional running team. Colonial Forge completed just six passes.
“Our defense played fantastic,” Yates said. “They played the scheme exactly how coach [Byron] Allen drew it up. We were physical across the board and the secondary took advantage of balls that were in the air.”
In addition to Wilborne, Devin Washington and Jayden Smith recorded an interception apiece. Washington had a second interception called back because of a roughing-the-passer penalty.
Smith’s pivotal pick set the Bears up at the Eagles’ 9-yard line and led to Wilborne’s score.
Yates said Riverbend’s secondary has developed into the “backbone” of the defense.
“We had a rough start at the beginning of the season,” Wilborne said. “But all our DBs knew what we were capable of … In my opinion we’re a really good unit.”
The Bears hope that continues the remainder of the season. They close the regular season with two contests on opposite ends of the spectrum. They host winless Stafford Friday before hosting unbeaten Mountain View the following week.
“We’re not going to take Stafford lightly,” Wilborne said. “And for Mountain View we’re going to prepare like we’ve never prepared before.”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Trenton Ballard, Spotsylvania RB —104 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe
- Davon Banks, Spotsylvania RB—100 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe
- Ike Daniels, Mountain View RB—205 total yards, 3 TDs vs. Brooke Point
- Brycen Edwards, Chancellor RB—126 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Caroline
- Donte Hawthorne, Massaponax QB—231 total yards, 5 TDs vs. Stafford
- Paul Poirier, Orange QB—213 total yards, 2 TDs vs. Monticello
- E.J. Rogers, Courtland RB—204 rushing yards, 3 TDs vs. Culpeper
- Christian Simpson, Orange RB, 3 TDs vs. Monticello
- Devin Washington, Riverbend DB—INT, several tackles and pass-breaks up vs. Colonial Forge
- Aydin Woolfolk, King George RB—118 rushing yards, 3 TDs vs. Eastern View
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526