High school football player of the week: E.J. Wilborne leads Riverbend's defense motion

In a defensive struggle, Riverbend junior football standout E.J. Wilborne made the offensive play to secure the victory over Colonial Forge Friday night.

The Bears’ 6–0 Commonwealth District victory over the Eagles was the first time Colonial Forge has been shut out since a 17–0 defeat to Oscar Smith in the 2013 state semifinals.

Riverbend became just the second Commonwealth team to blank the Eagles since 2004, joining North Stafford in 2011.

Not only did Wilborne secure the game-winning 12-yard touchdown catch for the Bears (6–2, 3–1 Commonwealth,) in the fourth quarter, he also recorded two of Riverbend’s four interceptions from his defensive back position.

Wilborne’s performance earned him Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.

“E.J.’s been a key to our team all year,” Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates said. “He has developed himself into a really good athlete on both sides of the ball.”

That was apparent against the Eagles. His touchdown catch came as he braced himself for a collision from two Colonial Forge defenders.

He continued to make himself available as quarterback Tanner Triplett scrambled around looking for a throwing window.