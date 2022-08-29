High school football player of the week: FCS Drake Morris hopes to prove he's no passing fad

The element of surprise doesn’t completely explain Drake Morris’ record-setting afternoon in Fredericksburg Christian School’s season opener. But he and the Eagles won’t be sneaking up on anyone again.

“The surprise is over,” first-year head coach Dave DeArmas said Monday with a chuckle, two days after Morris threw for 360 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in a 41–14 victory over defending VISAA Division III champion Portsmouth Christian. “I told them they have to be prepared for that.

“(Opponents) now know what we run, and they’ll be ready for us. Every week, we have to step to the challenge. We’re not going to surprise anyone. You had one shot to do that, and you did it well.”

Morris, a junior, took full advantage of any unfamiliarity Portsmouth Christian might have had with the Eagles’ new spread offense. It’s a marked change from the past several seasons, when FCS ran a run-based single wing attack under former coach Billy Thomas.

After Thomas resigned in May to join Riverbend’s staff as an assistant, DeArmas hired Kevin Clark as his new offensive coordinator, and the Eagles’ offense took a 180.

“When coach Thomas informed us that he was leaving, it saddened me, because he had been my coach for 3–4 years,” Morris said. “But I was excited for the chance. ... When I saw the playbook for the first time, I was ready to learn, and ready to get to it.”

Even in a conservative offense, Morris threw 17 touchdown passes a year ago—14 of them to all-state receiver Tyson Jones. But his completion percentage was relatively low (42,7 percent).

Jones is now on Bridgewater College’s roster, but Morris has plenty of options—and more maturity and accuracy.

Senior Noah Martin has moved from running back to receiver and caught 10 of Morris’ passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns Saturday. Bishop Heard-Samuels, a transfer from Riverbend whom Morris called “a freak athlete,” finished with six receptions for 105 yards and two scores, and Gabe Carvajal had the other score as Morris broke Jonathan Whelan’s school record of five TD passes in a game.

The Eagles also have Luke Chilton, a 6-foot-7 basketball player, at tight end and William Johnson, an all-state kicker who doubles as a wideout.

“Tyson was an amazing receiver,” Morris said, “but this year I can spread it out more. ... We have really put the work in to grow as a group and become a potent offense.”

Still, someone has to make it work, and DeArmas has seen substantial growth as Morris absorbs a new playbook.

“The biggest thing is his in-game decision-making,” said DeArmas, who served as Thomas’ special-teams coordinator for the past six seasons before his promotion. “In the past, if things broke down, he might just throw it up or do something we didn’t want him to.

“Now, he’s throwing it out of bounds or just running with it, living to make the next play. He’s being smart about it.”

Next up for the Eagles is Friday’s trip to Norfolk Christian, which (like all of FCS’s future opponents) will have a better idea of what it’s up against.

“It’s a completely different offense from FCS than people are used to,” DeArmas said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes. I liked what I saw. But any time you put a new offense in, people are going to watch film.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Skilayr Atkinson, Stafford DB: Two interceptions, blocked punt for TD vs. James Monroe.

Ike Daniels, Mountain View RB: 103 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Forest Park.

Vladimir Joacin, Caroline RB: 112 rushing yards, TD vs. J.R. Tucker.

Donovan Phillips, Massaponax RB: 133 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Chancellor.

Jordan Saunders, Westmoreland RB: Rushing TD, receiving TD vs. West Point.

Christian Simpson, Orange: 103 receiving yards, 76 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Courtland.

Landon Wilson, Louisa QB: Two TD passes, one TD run, interception return TD vs. Huguenot.