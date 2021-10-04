High school football player of the week: Like a broken record, King George's Zach Ferguson keeps delivering

Hunter Johnson’s work is brief, if physically demanding. King George’s senior center snaps the ball back and counts on Foxes quarterback Zach Ferguson to do the rest.
It’s not a particularly long count.
“I just have to give him, say, five to seven seconds,” Johnson said.
On Friday, Culpeper learned the hard way what happens when Ferguson has ample time to survey the field. The Free Lance-Star player of the week set new school and area records with seven touchdown passes. Six of his scoring tosses came before halftime of the Foxes’ 55–7 victory.
“Everything was clicking the other night,” King George coach Vern Lunsford said of Ferguson’s performance. “You’ve got to be accurate with your throws… He was very prepared and knew where to go with the football.”
That knowledge was the direct result of film study. The Foxes noted that the Blue Devils favored a Cover-3 press that left both short throws and the middle of the field vulnerable. Accordingly, King George (4–0, 2–0 Battlefield) crafted a game plan that leaned heavily on four-vertical concepts.
“Before the game even started, we knew we were going to have a good passing game,” Ferguson said.
In the Foxes’ Air Raid-style passing attack, Ferguson has freedom to make changes based on what he sees at the line of scrimmage. While it’s undeniable that the southpaw possesses a big arm, Lunsford is arguably more impressed when Ferguson takes an open check-down instead of forcing throws downfield.
“Sometimes, it’s the throws that aren’t the home runs,” Lunsford said.
In just three quarters of work, Ferguson completed 15 of 24 passes for 268 yards. Mehkai White was the recipient of three of his touchdown passes, while fellow 6-foot-4 sophomore Chanz Wiggins caught two. Kyle Reviello and Mauricio Blanco each had a touchdown reception.
As his record night unfolded, Ferguson was unaware he was approaching history. Former Chancellor standout Jason Brown, now at backup quarterback at South Carolina, set the previous record with six touchdown passes in 2016.
After his fourth touchdown, however, Ferguson heard rumblings on the sideline that he was approaching the King George mark set by Charles Mutter. Lunsford elected to send out Ferguson to start the second half in a blowout, and, well, the rest is history.
“I’ve been working hard to become a good quarterback, and I’m glad to own the record,” Ferguson said.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Brycen Edwards, Chancellor RB: 135 rushing yards, 3 TDs vs. Spotsylvania.
- Aiden Fisher, Riverbend RB: kickoff return TD, rushing TD vs. Brooke Point.
- Donte Hawthorne, Massaponax QB: 132 rushing yards, 4 TDs vs. North Stafford.
- Jake Jack, Spotsylvania: 94 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. Chancellor.
- Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax RB/LB: 144 rushing yards, sack vs. North Stafford.
- EJ Rogers, Courtland RB: 138 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe.
- Mehkai White, King George WR: 85 receiving yards, 3 TDs vs. Culpeper.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco