High school football player of the week: Like a broken record, King George's Zach Ferguson keeps delivering

Hunter Johnson’s work is brief, if physically demanding. King George’s senior center snaps the ball back and counts on Foxes quarterback Zach Ferguson to do the rest.

It’s not a particularly long count.

“I just have to give him, say, five to seven seconds,” Johnson said.

On Friday, Culpeper learned the hard way what happens when Ferguson has ample time to survey the field. The Free Lance-Star player of the week set new school and area records with seven touchdown passes. Six of his scoring tosses came before halftime of the Foxes’ 55–7 victory.

“Everything was clicking the other night,” King George coach Vern Lunsford said of Ferguson’s performance. “You’ve got to be accurate with your throws… He was very prepared and knew where to go with the football.”

That knowledge was the direct result of film study. The Foxes noted that the Blue Devils favored a Cover-3 press that left both short throws and the middle of the field vulnerable. Accordingly, King George (4–0, 2–0 Battlefield) crafted a game plan that leaned heavily on four-vertical concepts.

“Before the game even started, we knew we were going to have a good passing game,” Ferguson said.