High school football player of the week: Louisa freshman Savion Hiter shows he's ready for prime time

Will Patrick has never doubted Savion Hiter’s abilities. The Louisa football coach’s only question as it pertained to his precocious freshman running back had to do with Hiter’s age.

“Is your body ready for a varsity pounding?” Patrick said of Hiter, who at 14 already holds Division I offers from Syracuse, Virginia, James Madison and Maryland. “Varsity football, there’s some really good players we play against who are 17 or 18 years old. Will your body be able to handle it?”

If Friday night is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.

Held mostly in check during the first half of a Jefferson District showdown against Albemarle, Hiter racked up 221 of his 241 rushing yards over the final two quarters of a runaway 69-34 victory.

Hiter finished his night with five rushing touchdowns and also intercepted a pass at outside linebacker en route to snagging Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.

“To be honest with you, we just fed him the rock,” Patrick said of his second-half strategy against the Patriots.

For the undefeated Lions (9-0), it’s a good sign that Hiter’s 18 carries Friday represent a season high. Senior quarterback Landon Wilson (18 touchdown passes) directs a lethal passing attack, and Louisa’s lopsided margins of victory (it has outscored opponents 484-112 this season) have ensured that Patrick doesn’t have to lean too heavily upon one player.

“In the past, we’ve had running backs who’d run the ball maybe 25 times a game,” he said. “I’ve purposely not tried to do that. I want to win these games, no doubt, but I want to make sure [Hiter] has a nice long career. But he wants it. He wants the ball.”

Heading into Friday’s regular season finale against Goochland, Hiter is averaging nearly 12 yards per carry with 19 scores on the ground. Louisa will host a first-round Region 4D playoff game in two weeks.

Asked how early into practice he knew Hiter would start as a freshman, Patrick let out a chuckle.

“I knew that last year before he was in high school,” he said. “Just watching him play and how he moved and then workouts this summer. Watching film on him. He had all the tools.”

With judicious usage, the hope is that Hiter will remain healthy long enough to hone them.

HONORABLE MENTION

Logan Eastman, Riverbend K/DB: 4/4 on extra points, 25-yard field goal, blocked punt vs. Stafford.

Jaiden Fair, Mountain View WR: 80 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. North Stafford.

D’Mayo Hunter, Eastern View QB: 265 total yards, 4 total TDs vs. Courtland

Vladimir Joacin, Caroline RB: 101 rushing yards, 4 TDs vs. James Monroe.

Shaun Johnson, Colonial Beach RB: 150 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Lancaster.

Noah Martin, FCS WR: 229 receiving yards, 3 TDs vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

Drake Morris, FCS QB: 247 passing yards, 5 touchdowns vs. Nansemond-Suffolk.

Melvin Spriggs, Saint Michael RB/DE: 203 rushing yards, TD, 2 sacks, forced fumble vs. Benedictine.

Tyson Taylor, James Monroe WR-11 receptions, 104 receiving yards, TD vs. Caroline

Aydin Woolfook, King George RB-211 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Spotsylvania