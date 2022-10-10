High school football player of the week: Mason Christopher does a little bit of everything for Spotsylvania

This may be his first season as Spotsylvania High School’s starting quarterback, but Mason Christopher was well-prepared for the assignment.

Christopher spent his sophomore season learning while backing up Monte McMorris, who’s now playing at Alvernia (Pa.) University. He also served as the Knights’ free safety, allowing him to digest opponents’ offensive plans.

“It was a great opportunity for him to jump in and get his feet wet on the defensive side if things and to see the speed of the game,” Knights coach Jeremy Jack said. “And it was an interesting perspective for a quarterback to reverse things and see what other teams were trying to do.”

That education has begun to pay off for Christopher, who earned Free Lance-Star player of the week honors with a nearly flawless performance in Friday night’s 20-7 win over Culpeper.

Christopher completed all eight of his pass attempts for 184 yards and also ran for a game-high 102 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, with another long run negated by a penalty. On defense, he’s the Knights’ leading tackler, and he sealed the victory with a late interception.

“I felt like this was a game where we found a way to stretch (Culpeper),” Christopher said. “We found out where their defense was breaking, and we constantly put pressure on them.”

Operating the Knights’ single-wing offense requires a slightly different skill set than those employed by quarterbacks in the more popular spread formations. It often entails keeping the ball, as Christopher did 18 times against Culpeper, and even serving as lead blocker for teammates on reverses and misdirection runs.

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Christopher is equipped for the job.

“A lot of teams shy away from that, and when you’re just handing off, you’re playing 10 on 11,” Jack said. “Involving the quarterback in the running game makes it 11 on 11, and it can put you in plus-one situations.”

Added Christopher: “I like the physical aspect of the game.”

The Knights haven’t always been a big passing threat, but McMorris rewrote the school record books last season, and Christopher has proven to be a worthy successor. He hit Jefferson Paz five times for 115 yards Friday and also connected with running back Johned Becton on a 58-yard completion against a defense that sold out to stop the run.

Christopher has developed as a passer, according to Jack, to the point where he was “very, very efficient” against the Blue Devils. But he also understands what the Knights do best.

Leading late in Friday’s game, Spotsylvania called timeout, and the coaching staff was contemplating a play-action pass on third down. Christopher talked them out of it.

“He said, ‘We’re moving the ball, coach. Let’s keep it on the ground,’ “ Jack said. “A lot of young quarterbacks wouldn’t do that.”

The Knights (3-3, 2-1 Battlefield District) will need continued production out of Christopher and his teammates if they hope to make the Region 4B playoffs. They have a big game at Eastern View (6-1) this Friday and host unbeaten King George on Oct. 28.

Said Jack: “He does a lot of things that don’t show up on the stats sheet. He’s a very self-motivated player.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Daniel Coles, Brooke Point RB: 158 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Stafford.

Zach Ferguson, King George QB: 210 passing yards, four TDs vs. Caroline.

Savion Hiter, Louisa RB: 158 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Orange.

D’Myo Hunter, Eastern View QB: 186 passing yards, three TDs; 132 rushing yards, TD vs. James Monroe.

Jeremiah Redmond, Westmoreland RB: 189 rushing yards, three TDs vs. Lancaster.

Darius Stafford, Eastern View RB: Three rushing TDs, punt return TD vs. James Monroe.

JoJo Thomas, Riverbend RB: 242 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Massaponax.

Mekhai White, King George WR: 130 receiving yards, two TDs vs. Caroline.

Landon Wilson, Louisa QB: 183 passing yards, three TDs vs. Orange.