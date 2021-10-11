High school football player of the week: Massaponax's Tyheem Kimble was the man on the spot

There was no time to question the play call.
So, when Massaponax quarterback Donte Hawthorne returned from the sideline with five seconds remaining in the first half of Friday’s Commonwealth District showdown with Riverbend, his teammates simply did as they were told.
“We couldn’t do anything else, so we just called the play,” senior running back Tyheem Kimble recounted. “And then, it just happened.”
What happened was this: From the Bears’ 43-yard-line, Hawthorne took a shotgun snap, dropped back and fired an accurate pass to receiver Nathaniel Quance, who had hooked back near the 30.
Quance, apparently a ringer at such games as “hot potato,” and “rugby union,” spun and tossed the ball to a streaking Kimble, who ran untouched down the sideline to tie the game on a dazzling display of trickery.
“We were all excited, it was a great moment for us,” Kimble said.
While the highlight-reel play was far from Kimble’s only contribution to the Panthers’ 34–28 victory, it did help to make a convincing pitch for Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.
Kimble, one of just a handful of returning starters from a Massaponax squad that advanced to the Class 6 state semifinals last spring, eagerly embraced a bigger role for his senior season. It’s indisputable that he carried more than his share of the load on Friday night.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound running back toted the ball 46 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns while also recording six tackles at inside linebacker. Panthers head coach Eric Ludden estimated that Kimble was on the field for upwards of 90 snaps.
“His conditioning is tremendous,” Ludden said. “He’s just right in the mix every play. There’s no resting, no breaks.”
Kimble attributed his endurance to the coaching staff’s frequent reminders to hydrate—not just on Friday nights, but throughout the entire week leading up to games.
After navigating murky early-season waters that included a pair of COVID cancellations and another contest called off mid-stream when an opposing coach died tragically on the sideline, these Panthers (2–1) aren’t ruling anything out. Including miraculous, meticulously-executed hook and laterals.
“Anything can happen at any moment,” Kimble said.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Daniel Coles, Brooke Point RB: 200 rushing yards, 3 TDs vs. Stafford.
- Zacchaeus Courtney, Colonial Beach RB/DB: 128 rushing yards, interception return TD vs. Rappahanock.
- Tyson Jones, Fredericksburg Christian WR: 201 receiving yards, 4 TDs vs. Fuqua.
- Drake Morris, Fredericksburg Christian QB: 240 passing yards, 4 TDs vs. Fuqua.
- Noah Sanders, Brooke Point QB: 250 passing yards, 5 TDs vs. Stafford.
- Melvin Spriggs, St. Michael RB: 307 rushing yards, 5 TDs vs. Atlantic Shores.
- Dante Terrell, Brooke Point WR/DB-: Three receiving TDs, interception vs. Stafford.
- Malachi Terrell, Culpeper RB: 179 rushing yards, 3 TDs vs. Spotsylvania.
