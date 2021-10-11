High school football player of the week: Massaponax's Tyheem Kimble was the man on the spot

There was no time to question the play call.

So, when Massaponax quarterback Donte Hawthorne returned from the sideline with five seconds remaining in the first half of Friday’s Commonwealth District showdown with Riverbend, his teammates simply did as they were told.

“We couldn’t do anything else, so we just called the play,” senior running back Tyheem Kimble recounted. “And then, it just happened.”

What happened was this: From the Bears’ 43-yard-line, Hawthorne took a shotgun snap, dropped back and fired an accurate pass to receiver Nathaniel Quance, who had hooked back near the 30.

Quance, apparently a ringer at such games as “hot potato,” and “rugby union,” spun and tossed the ball to a streaking Kimble, who ran untouched down the sideline to tie the game on a dazzling display of trickery.

“We were all excited, it was a great moment for us,” Kimble said.

While the highlight-reel play was far from Kimble’s only contribution to the Panthers’ 34–28 victory, it did help to make a convincing pitch for Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.