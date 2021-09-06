High school football player of the week: McMorris gives Spotsylvania a passing chance

There was pain, Monte McMorris recalled, not only in his fractu red collarbone but also in the realization that he wouldn’t be able to take the field with his new teammates.
“It hurt to sit there on the sidelines all season to watch my teammates fight, when I couldn’t go out there with them,” said McMorris, who entered last spring as Spotsylvania’s starting quarterback after transferring from Massaponax.
On the first drive of the Knights’ opener against Courtland, McMorris carried three times for 23 yards and completed his only pass attempt—a speed out pattern—with a crisp spiral.
“You’re going, ‘OK, this is what I thought we were going to have,’ ” Knights coach Jeremy Jack said.
Then, less than a quarter into what presented as a promising junior season, a bad break. While McMorris had to let the bone heal, he wouldn’t allow his mind to atrophy.
At practice, he worked closely with his replacement, senior Trevor Reid, on making reads and identifying the soft spots in zone coverages. With his left (non-throwing) arm immobilized, McMorris used his right arm to snap the ball during passing drills.
McMorris underwent surgery and returned in time for the Knights’ “plus-one” spring finale. Now fully recovered, the senior is slinging the ball all over the field.
Last Friday, McMorris completed 12 of 15 passes for three touchdowns and a school-record 291 yards in the Knights’ 41–0 thrashing of Fluvanna.
The Free Lance-Star player of the week wasted little time, heaving a 56-yard bomb to Jake Jack on the Knights’ first possession.
“After a big start like that, the passing game is going to click,” McMorris said. “After that, I was like ‘This is going to be one heck of a night.’”
Just how big a night McMorris wouldn’t realize until later, when Jack tweeted that he’d broken the school’ single-game passing mark of 212 yards set by current King George head coach Vern Lunsford in 2002.
Under Jack, who runs the single wing, and former coaches Ken Brown and Tim Coleman, whose dominant Knights squads of the’ 70s through the ’90s ground opponents into oblivion with the Wing-T formation, Spotsylvania has not been a program known for its passing. Running backs like future NFL ball-carrier Steve Atkins, Tim Webb and Rocky Woolfolk were the offensive standouts.
But that’s starting to change, and McMorris’ arrival is a big reason why. At halftime of Friday’s game, Jack was incredulous when the team statistician informed him the Knights had more passing attempts than rushes.
“Well, that has to be a first,” he recalled saying.
Senior receiver JoJo Gonzalez was the primary beneficiary of the aerial onslaught, catching a pair of touchdowns and tying the school record with 160 receiving yards.
“He has a strong arm,” Gonzalez said of McMorris. “He’ll get the ball to you if you run your route right. And his vision. He’s a big dude, too. You’re not going to be able to take him down if he’s running out of the pocket.”
Besides passing and running, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound McMorris has a role not commonly associated with his position: lead blocker. His physical presence stacks numbers in the Knights’ favor at the line of scrimmage.
“Sometimes quarterbacks don’t really embrace that, but Monte definitely has,” Jack said. “He’s a big boy in the pocket and he’s a big boy coming around the edge.”
What Jack appreciates most about his quarterback isn’t his big arm or mobility (though he certainly does appreciate those qualities), but McMorris’ even-keel demeanor and workmanlike approach.
“He’s absolutely lived up to every bit of expectation we had,” Jack said. “He’s definitely as billed.”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Daniel Coles, Brooke Point RB: 126 rushing yards, TD vs. Potomac
- Dino Jones, North Stafford WR: 50 receiving yards, INT vs. Woodbridge
- Brendan Robinson, Mountain View DB: Returned INT for touchdown, receiving TD vs. Gar-Field
- Jordan Smith, Louisa RB: Two rushing TDs, receiving TD vs. Courtland
- Landon Wilson, Louisa QB/S: Two interceptions on defense, two TDs on offense vs. Courtland
