High school football player of the week: McMorris gives Spotsylvania a passing chance

There was pain, Monte McMorris recalled, not only in his fractu red collarbone but also in the realization that he wouldn’t be able to take the field with his new teammates.

“It hurt to sit there on the sidelines all season to watch my teammates fight, when I couldn’t go out there with them,” said McMorris, who entered last spring as Spotsylvania’s starting quarterback after transferring from Massaponax.

On the first drive of the Knights’ opener against Courtland, McMorris carried three times for 23 yards and completed his only pass attempt—a speed out pattern—with a crisp spiral.

“You’re going, ‘OK, this is what I thought we were going to have,’ ” Knights coach Jeremy Jack said.

Then, less than a quarter into what presented as a promising junior season, a bad break. While McMorris had to let the bone heal, he wouldn’t allow his mind to atrophy.

At practice, he worked closely with his replacement, senior Trevor Reid, on making reads and identifying the soft spots in zone coverages. With his left (non-throwing) arm immobilized, McMorris used his right arm to snap the ball during passing drills.