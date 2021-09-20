High school football player of the week: Mountain View's Kris Jones is making a name for himself

There’s an old saying that Lou Sorrentino revisits when describing obvious talent.

“If somebody puts a film on, they should be able to tell the scholarship guys within a few minutes,” the Mountain View football coach said. “They jump right out at you.”

Through four games, Kris Jones’ tape has been about as eye-popping as an IMAX feature. The sophomore linebacker added a new round of highlights in the Wildcats’ 49–7 victory over James Monroe last Friday.

Jones blocked a punt and returned it for 20 yards a touchdown and also scored on a 62-yard interception return en route to snagging Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.

Jones’ Friday night exploits were merely the prelude to a busy weekend. Following his dominating performance on defense and special teams, Jones ventured north for a recruiting visit to Penn State. Prior to kickoff of the Nittany Lions’ “White Out” game against Auburn on Saturday, Jones roved the sidelines and watched the Penn State linebackers warm up.

“Penn State—they love their football players, even the up-and-coming recruits,” Jones said. They just showed me a lot of love when I went up there.”

He even posed for a photograph with James Franklin.