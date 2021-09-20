High school football player of the week: Mountain View's Kris Jones is making a name for himself

There’s an old saying that Lou Sorrentino revisits when describing obvious talent.
“If somebody puts a film on, they should be able to tell the scholarship guys within a few minutes,” the Mountain View football coach said. “They jump right out at you.”
Through four games, Kris Jones’ tape has been about as eye-popping as an IMAX feature. The sophomore linebacker added a new round of highlights in the Wildcats’ 49–7 victory over James Monroe last Friday.
Jones blocked a punt and returned it for 20 yards a touchdown and also scored on a 62-yard interception return en route to snagging Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.
Jones’ Friday night exploits were merely the prelude to a busy weekend. Following his dominating performance on defense and special teams, Jones ventured north for a recruiting visit to Penn State. Prior to kickoff of the Nittany Lions’ “White Out” game against Auburn on Saturday, Jones roved the sidelines and watched the Penn State linebackers warm up.
“Penn State—they love their football players, even the up-and-coming recruits,” Jones said. They just showed me a lot of love when I went up there.”
He even posed for a photograph with James Franklin.
“When they let you get a picture with the head coach, that’s usually a good sign that they like you,” Sorrentino observed.
Recruiters across the board have taken a shining to the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jones recently. Last week he received his first Football Bowl Subdivision offer, from Arizona State University. Virginia Tech has also shown interest, Jones said.
“It’s only going to pick up,” Sorrentino said of Jones’ recruiting situation.
Jones, whose older brother Kevin also played football at Mountain View, started for the Wildcats throughout the abbreviated spring season. As a freshman, Jones showed glimpses of the talent that has since become a consistent fixture for the Wildcats (4–0), who host Massaponax on Friday.
“He’s done something pretty big every game we’ve played,” Sorrentino said.
Jones’ ball skills have shined thus far on defense, but Sorrentino hinted that a role at running back “might be in his future.” The hall of fame coach lauded Jones’ football instincts, his strength and a rangy frame that has become the prototype for his position across major college football.
“He’s kind of the modern-day build for what they’re looking for in a linebacker,” Sorrentino said.
“I feel like I can cover,” Jones added. “I play aggressive and I can play fast. The ability to cover receivers and tight ends [is a strength].”
HONORABLE MENTION
- Ike Daniels, Mountain View RB: Three total touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving) vs. James Monroe.
- Joseph Gonzalez, Spotsylvania RB: 126 rushing yards, TD rushing and receiving vs. Stafford.
- Aiden McConnell, Stafford QB: 191 passing yards, 3 TDs vs. Spotsylvania.
- Sheldon Richardson, Orange RB:121 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. Harrisonburg.
- Austin Talley, Louisa RB: 144 rushing yards, TD vs. Fluvanna.
- Tanner Triplett, Riverbend QB: 175 passing yards, 4 TDs vs. Chancellor.
- Tevin White, North Stafford RB: 123 rushing yards, TD vs. Lake Braddock.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco