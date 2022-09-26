High school football player of the week: Riverbend's Devin Washington excels at playing the field

Football may be Devin Washington’s favorite sport, but the Riverbend senior owes credit for many of his gridiron exploits to his other pastime.

Washington spends his spring running down fly balls in center field for the Bears’ baseball team. That ability to read and react translates well to his job as free safety in the fall.

“It’s a big help,” said Washington, who was named Free Lance-Star player of the week after his three-interception effort in last Friday night’s 34–8 victory over North Stafford. “Just reading the baseball and going to get it. I feel really comfy back there.”

Besides his trio of picks—the first of which he returned 83 yards for a touchdown—Washington also caught two passes for 107 yards from his receiver position, including a 57-yard scoring connection from quarterback Tanner Triplett.

“He had a huge impact on the game in all three phases,” Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said. “He scored on both offense and defense. He was all over the field. Our team feeds off his energy. When he makes a big play, it pumps everyone up.”

Washington began playing football around age 5, following in the cleat marks of his brother C.J., who’s now a redshirt senior receiver at West Virginia Wesleyan University. He picked up a baseball glove about a year later.

Football remains his preferred sport, and despite standing just 5-foot-8, he’s starting to catch the eyes of college recruiters in his fourth season on the varsity roster. Yates said Washington already has offers from a couple of Division III schools and is starting to get more interest from higher-level programs.

He’s also an honor roll student with what Yates called “a really high football IQ” and has become a leader on a team that features Division I prospects Mathias Barnwell and MarcAnthony Parker.

That maturity was crucial after the short-handed Bears absorbed a 74–0 drubbing at state power Freedom-Woodbridge on Sept. 2.

“Even when we were down in that game, no one was holding their heads down,” Washington said. “After the game, we had a bunch of team meetings and one-on-one talks. We started building confidence that we can go where we want to go.”

Since then, the Bears (4–1, 1–0 Commonwealth District) have reeled off decisive victories over Chancellor, Courtland and North Stafford. They have tougher tests ahead, starting with Friday’s trip to Brooke Point, as they try to match or surpass last season’s district co-championship.

Said Washington: “We just have to play our game, listen to our coaches and it’ll all work out.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Dyzier Carter, Louisa WR:

184 receiving yards, three TDs

vs. Charlottesville.

Ike Daniels, Mountain View RB: 240 rushing yards, three

total TDs vs. Massaponax.

D’Myo Hunter, Eastern View QB: 249 total yards, three rushing TDs, two passing TDs vs. Chancellor.

Noah Martin, Fredericksburg Christian WR: Two punt return TDs, two receiving TDs vs.

Hargrave Mililtary.

Eli Taylor, Colonial Forge QB: 17 for 23 passing, 219 yards, TD vs. Stafford.

Kwame Whitaker, Courtland WR: 112 receiving yards, two TDs vs. Spotsylvania.

Landon Wilson, Louisa QB: Four passing TDs, three rushing TDs vs. Charlottesville.