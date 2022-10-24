High school football player of the week: Riverbend's Triplett isn’t short-sighted

It should come as no surprise that Tanner Triplett counts Drew Brees as one of his quarterbacking idols.

Neither Brees, who overcame concerns about his stature to win a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, nor the Riverbend junior—listed generously on the Bears’ roster at 5-foot-10—“are the biggest guys,” acknowledged Triplett, “but we’ve got a lot of heart.”

“He’s undersized, but he doesn’t play that way,” Riverbend coach Nathan Yates added.

By contrast, in his second season as starter, Triplett has propelled the Bears’ offense to new heights. The Free Lance-Star player of the week threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 29-0 shutout of Colonial Forge last Friday.

After transferring from Martinsburg (W.Va.) last fall, Triplett quickly seized the reins as the Bears’ starting quarterback. Yates said he didn’t have to tailor the offense to Triplett’s skill set; rather, it was a match made in game-planning heaven.

“He fit into our scheme and made us better instantly when he showed up as a sophomore,” Yates said. “I think it’s great to know that we still have him for another year.”

Compared to Triplett’s sophomore campaign, Yates sees a more confident passer who is increasingly willing to give plays a chance to develop. While Triplett can’t easily survey the whole field due to his size, he reads receivers’ routes and anticipates their breaks to find them before the window closes.

“He’s stepping up into the pocket more, going through his progressions a little more than he did last year,” Yates said. “He’s getting the ball to the right read and the guy who’s open.”

Each of Triplett’s scoring tosses on Friday alighted in the hands of a different receiver, with EJ Wilborne, Devin Washington, Mega Barnwell and MarcAnthony Parker all finding the end zone. That’s a feature—as opposed to a bug—of Riverbend’s offense.

“We have a lot of talented kids on the perimeter,” Yates said. “I think Tanner does a really good job of reading the defense and sprinkling the ball around.”

While Triplett has proven adept at executing the Bears’ offense as scripted, his highlight against the Eagles was something of an ad-lib. Looking to go ahead by two scores in the third quarter, Riverbend called a play action pass with a designed rollout to the right.

However, as the play developed and Triplett realized he’d be running into the teeth of a blitz, he stopped on a dime and climbed the pocket, evading the Eagles’ Nolan McConnell. With his first read taken away, Triplett coolly lofted a pass to Wilborne for a 19-yard touchdown.

“My line does a really good job making a pocket for me, but here and there if they do send a blitz, I think I’m pretty good at getting out of the pocket and finding the open guy,” Triplett said.

HONORABLE MENTION

Johned Benton, Spotsylvania RB: 92 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. James Monroe

Caroline’s defense: Recorded five interceptions in win vs. Chancellor

Jordan Saunders, Westmoreland RB: 137 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Rappahannock

Jackson Sigler, Mountain View QB: Five TD passes vs. Brooke Point

Christian Simpson, Orange RB: 129 rushing yards, TD vs. Monticello

Mekhai White, King George WR: 107 receiving yards, 2 TDs vs. Eastern View

Nahshon Wilson, Saint Michael QB: 13 of 14 passing, 275 yards, 4 TDs vs. Catholic.