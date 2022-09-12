High school football player of the week: Transfer Donte Hawthorne carrying a big load for Colonial Forge

After witnessing Donte Hawthorne shred his team for 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns last year, John Brown was doubly pleased when the former Massaponax quarterback transferred to Colonial Forge in the spring.

Not only would the Eagles not have to defend against the hard-running Hawthorne, they could also use him to boost and diversify their own offensive attack.

“He’s a dynamic athlete,” Brown said, “and you know, from watching film, how hard he runs. We saw it against us, and we were certainly very excited to have him. ... With him, we’re able to enhance some of the things that we were planning to do.”

Through two games, Hawthorne has lived up to the hype. He ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening overtime loss at Tuscarora, then added 169 yards and three scores in Friday’s 35–14 victory at West Potomac to earn Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.

Hawthorne, who has committed to the University of Virginia as a running back, has helped reinvigorate an offense that struggled at times over the past two seasons, when the Eagles went a combined 8–9.

His hard-running style has served as a complement to Colonial Forge’s passing game, which racked up 203 yards and two touchdowns from sophomore Eli Taylor against West Potomac—many of them on play-action passes against a defense that had to respect the run.

“He’s the kind of running back who can take a lot of pressure off a young quarterback,” Brown said. “And hopefully, Eli can take pressure off him, too. We hope it’s a symbiotic relationship.”

Besides using his strength and speed, Hawthorne (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) “runs the ball intelligently,” according to Brown. Much of that comes from his experience running Massaponax’s triple-option offense as a quarterback, which requires reading defensive formations and tendencies.

“I still read the defense, kind of with a quarterback mentality,” Hawthorne said after Friday’s game. “Playing quarterback did help me a little bit, with reading defenses. I can pick up blitzes. I watch film. I can understand a defense and what they’re going to do. And running behind an (offensive) line like this makes it easy.”

Added Brown: “He’s always trying to figure out, ‘What do I do if this happens or that happens?’ I think that comes from playing quarterback. As a coach, you enjoy it when kids ask good questions.”

Hawthorne racked up 153 of his rushing yards in the first half Friday night against a Wolverines team that reached a regional championship game last fall. He took most of the second half off, with just two carries.

That rest may pay off later in the season as the Eagles face a brutal gauntlet of nondistrict opponents before diving into their challenging Commonwealth District schedule. Next up is Friday’s home game against two-time defending VHSL Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge, which beat Colonial Forge 43–7 last year.

Hawthorne will continue to carry a big load—just not all of it.

“It can’t all be on him,” Brown said. “We can’t say, ‘This is our guy; you’ve got to stop him.’ It’s going to take all of us.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Dyzier Carter, Louisa WR: 9 receptions, 219 yards, TD vs. Massaponax.

Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View LB/TE: TD reception, double-digit tackles vs. Stafford.

Bishop Heard-Samuels, Fredericksburg Christian WR: 9 receptions, 146 yards, 3 TDs vs. St. Anne’s-Belfield.

Donavan Phillips, Massaponax RB: 153 rushing yards, TD vs. Louisa.

Jackson Sigler, Mountain View QB: Four TD passes vs. Liberty.

Christian Simpson, Orange RB: Two rushing TDs vs. Charlottesville.

E.J. Wilborne, Riverbend WR: 5 receptions, 141 yards, two TDs vs. Chancellor.

Landon Wilson, Louisa QB: 258 passing yards, 3 TDs, rushing TD vs. Massaponax.