High school football: Playoff-bound Bears stop Indians in their tracks

For the Riverbend Bears, who sat at 6-2 entering Thursday night’s game against Stafford, the playoffs are looming close.

The Indians, meanwhile, were still looking for their first win of the season.

The main story of this game was that the Bears defense came to play, forcing the Indians to put five times and forcing five turnovers.

The Bears defense also succeeded in keeping the Indians from crossing the 50-yard line in the first half of a 35-0 shutout on homecoming.

EJ Wilborne got the scoring started for the Bears when he hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Tanner Triplett.

In the second quarter, the offense kicked it into overdrive to put the game out of reach, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions of the quarter to go up 28-0.

Bears Coach Nathan Yates was very happy with his players' performance.

“I feel like our kids fought and finished, we put some young guys in at the end and they executed and kept them out of the end zone,” Yates said. “Our defense is hitting its stride, we played really well the last two weeks, back to back shutouts, they are really buying into what we are doing and they are playing their hearts out”.