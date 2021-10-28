 Skip to main content
High school football: Playoff-bound Bears stop Indians in their tracks
High school football: Playoff-bound Bears stop Indians in their tracks

For the Riverbend Bears, who sat at 6-2 entering Thursday night’s game against Stafford, the playoffs are looming close.

The Indians, meanwhile, were still looking for their first win of the season.

The main story of this game was that the Bears defense came to play, forcing the Indians to put five times and forcing five turnovers.

The Bears defense also succeeded in keeping the Indians from crossing the 50-yard line in the first half of a 35-0 shutout on homecoming.

EJ Wilborne got the scoring started for the Bears when he hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Tanner Triplett.

In the second quarter, the offense kicked it into overdrive to put the game out of reach,  scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions of the quarter to go up 28-0.

Bears Coach Nathan Yates was very happy with his players' performance. 

“I feel like our kids fought and finished, we put some young guys in at the end and they executed and kept them out of the end zone,” Yates said. “Our defense is hitting its stride, we played really well the last two weeks, back to back shutouts, they are really buying into what we are doing and they are playing their hearts out”.

On the other side, Stafford Coach Mo Hampton said: “that was the best defense we played all year, we missed things in the first half, and they turned up the pressure in the second half.”

Riverbend continues its march to the playoffs next week against Mountain View in the final game of the season.

While Stafford will finish its season at 0-8.

Stafford0000   —0
Riverbend      7   21   7   0   —   35
First Quarter
Rb—EJ Wilborne 42-yard reception from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)
Second Quarter
Rb—Latavien Dyles 44-yard run (Eastman kick)
Rb—Aidan Fisher 13-yard run (Eastman kick)
Rb—Mathias Barnwell 18-yard reception from Tanner Triplett (Eastman kick)
Third Quarter
Rb—Jayden Smith 11-yard reception from Tanner Triplett (Eastman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
 StRb
First downs39
Rushes-yards16-(-9)24-130
Passing yards52188
Comp-Att-Int       13-30-3     15-27-2
Punts-avg.5-23.84-31.8
Fumbles-lost2-21-1
Penalties-yards6-6711-138
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stafford—Edwin Searcy 8-7; Aidan McConnell 4-(-30); Andrew Koetter 4-14; Riverbend—Aiden Fisher 7-56-1; Dallas Owens 1-5; Tanner Triplett 1-(-5); MarcAnthony Parker 2-2; Michael Ambriz 2-2; Xavier Edelen 1-(-4); Mikey Gillikin 1-(-7); Latavien Dyles 6-92-1; Devin Washington 1-2; Team 1-(-13); Jordan Klingensmith 1-0.
PASSING: Stafford—Aidan McConnell 13-29-3, 52 yards; Austin Brown 0-1-0; Riverbend—Tanner Triplett 14-24-2, 180 yards 3TD; EJ Wilborne 1-2-0, 8 yards; Mikey Gillikin 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Stafford—Andrew Koetter 4-11; Austin Meisner 1-6; Brian Glenn 1-11; Edwin Searcy 3-10; Gericho Yarbrough 2-(-3); TJ Henderson 1-9; Riverbend—EJ Wilborne 6-94, TD; MarcAnthony Parker 1-4; Aiden Fisher 1-5; Devin Washington 3-33; Xavier Edelen 3-23; Mathias Barnwell 1-18, TD; Jayden Smith 1-11, TD.
