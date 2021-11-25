High school football playoff capsule: Mountain View at Stone Bridge

MOUNTAIN VIEW (11-1) at STONE BRIDGE (12-0)
When: Friday, 1 p.m.
At stake: Region 5D championship.
Series: First meeting.
Playoffs: Mountain View defeated Woodgrove 42-35 and Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42-12; Stone Bridge defeated Independence 50-20 and Riverbend 58-3.
Today’s game: Seeking the first regional title in school history, the Wildcats are the third Commonwealth District team to challenge Stone Bridge this season. The defending Class 5 state champions have beaten Colonial Forge and Riverbend by a combined 100-10. ... Stone Bridge is 21-0 in 2021, including the COVID-delayed spring season, outscoring its fall opponents 545-127 and has been held under 30 points just once, in their season opener. .... The Bulldogs primarily run a single-wing offense, although they can switch to pro set depending on the opponent’s defense. Senior QB Jacob Thomas ran for 130 yards and two TDs and also threw a TD pass against Riverbend last week. ... That will be the challenge for DE Kris Jones and the Wildcats, but Mountain View’s offense must hold up its end, too. QB Jackson Sigler’s 32 TD passes lead the area by a wide margin. .. Collin Carroll has 11 TD receptions, Jordan Fair 9 and Ike Daniels 4 (plus 14 rushing). ... Mountain View previously reached regional finals in 2013 and 2019.