High school football playoff capsules

REGION 6B

COLONIAL FORGE (6-5)

AT PATRIOT (10-1), FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Last meeting: Colonial Forge defeated Patriot 51-35 on Aug. 24, 2018.

Last week: Colonial Forge defeated Battlefield 17-13; Patriot defeated Unity Reed 49-20.

Tonight’s game: Coming off a first-round upset of Battlefield, the Eagles hit the road as underdogs again. ... The return of sophomore QB Eli Taylor (145 passing yards, one TD last week) helped give Colonial Forge’s offense some needed balance, and the Eagles forced three turnovers. That defense will face a Pioneers offense that averages 47 points per game. Quentin Harrison (818 yards, 21 TDs) and Jackson McCarter (899 yards, 11 TDs) lead a two-pronged running attack, and Gabe Bigbee has 10 TD catches. They run behind OL Cole Surber, who will be a future teammate of Colonial Forge RB Donte Hawthorne at Virginia.

REGION 5D

PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE (9-2)

at MOUNTAIN VIEW (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m. Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Patrick Henry 42-12 on Nov. 19, 2021.

Last week: Mountain View defeated Albemarle 49-24; Patrick Henry defeated Briar Woods 28-17.

Tonight’s game: The teams meet in the regional semifinals for a second straight year. Mountain View QB Jackson Sigler threw three TD passes in a 42-12 romp last year, and the Wildcats rolled up 283 rushing yards. ... Mountain View also beat Patrick Henry in the first round of the 2018 playoffs. ... Patrick Henry is led by LB/RB Carmelo Taylor, who has committed to play at Penn State. He caught one of Sidney Webb’s two TD passes against Briar Woods last week. ... Mountain View can tie the program record for wins in a season.

RIVERBEND (9-2) at STONE BRIDGE (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m. Last meeting: Stone Bridge defeated Riverbend 58-3 on Nov. 19, 2021.

Last week: Riverbend defeated Woodgrove 21-14; Stone Bridge defeated William Fleming 38-7.

Tonight’s game: The Bears face a daunting challenge against the two-time defending VHSL Class 5 state champions, who have won 34 of their past 35 games, losing only to unbeaten Freedom (Prince William) this season. ... The Bulldogs intercepted Riverbend QB Tanner Triplett four times in last year’s 58-3 regional semifinal romp. ... This year’s team hasn’t dominated quite like past editions, but has held its last three foes to one TD each. ... Devin Washington caught two TD passes in the Bears’ 2022 playoff opener.

REGION 4B

VARINA (10-1) at KING GEORGE (11-0),

Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Varina defeated King George 28-10 on Nov. 19, 2021.

Last week: King George defeated Patrick Henry-Ashland 41-6; Varina defeated Matoaca 35-0.

Tonight’s game: The Foxes hope to avenge last season’s playoff loss to the Blue Devils, when they committed six turnovers. ... Standout WRs Chanz Wiggins and Mekhai White managed a combined three catches for 12 yards in that game, but Aydin Woolfolk ran for 90 yards and had a TD catch. This season, White has 14 TD catches and Wiggins five, and Woolfolk has run for 1,419 yards and 20 TDs. ... Varina QB Myles Derricott threw three TD passes and RB Tae’mon Brown ran for two scores in last week’s win over Matoaca. ... LB Kaveion Keys, who has committed to North Carolina, leads the Varina defense.

REGION 4D

SALEM (10-1) at LOUISA (10-1),

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Salem defeated Louisa 55-7 on Nov. 19, 2021.

Last week: Salem defeated Western Albemarle 42-0; Louisa defeated Jefferson Forest 47-13.

Tonight’s game: The Lions will try to flip the script from last year’s decisive playoff loss to the Spartans, when Salem scored on its first two plays from scrimmage. ... Louisa QB Landon Wilson was just 3 of 9 passing in that game with two interceptions, but went 14 for 16 last week vs. Jefferson Forest. He also has star freshmen Savion Hiter (1.436 rushing yards, 23 TDs) and Dyzier Carter (14 receiving TDs) on his side this time. ... Josiah Moyer had two TD receptions and returned an interception for a score in Salem’s first-round win over Western Albemarle.

REGION 3B

CAROLINE (5-6) at BRENTSVILLE (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Caroline defeated Armstrong 16-8 (OT); Brentsville defeated James Monroe 56-13.

Tonight’s game: Fresh off their first playoff win in nearly three decades, the Cavaliers take aim at the top-seeded Tigers. ... QB Myles Holmes (1,350 passing yards) and RB Vladimir Joacin (1,093 rushing yards, 13 TDs) will try to control the game. ... LB Juelz Berryman leads a defense that shut out Armstrong for 59 minutes last week but figures to have its hands full with Brentsville RB Nico Orlando (1,256 rushing yards, 22 TDs) and QB Caleb Alexander (17 passing TDs). Orlando and Blake Fletcher each scored twice against JM last week.

REGION 1A

WESTMORELAND (5-5) at ESSEX (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Last meeting: Essex defeated Westmoreland 47-8 on Oct. 27.

Last week: Westmoreland defeated West Point 14-6; Essex defeated Colonial Beach 56-6.

Tonight’s game: This is a rematch of a highly contentious regular-season contest that was halted in the second quarter after a Westmoreland player threw a punch and several confrontations that required police involvement. ... The Eagles earned their first playoff win since 2019 last week against West Point behind 170 rushing yards and a TD from Jaylen Burrell. ... The unbeaten Trojans are led by LB Kamren Robinson, the state’s No. 6 prospect according to 247Sports, who has committed to Virginia.