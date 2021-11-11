High school football playoff capsules

REGION 6B
COLONIAL FORGE (4-6) at BATTLEFIELD (10-0)
After squeaking into the playoffs, the Eagles face an unenviable task against the Bobcats, who are undefeated in their first season under former Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield. ... QB Jonathan Walters has throw 13 TD passes and just four interceptions, and RB Jelon Johnnson has nine TD runs. Defensively, the Bobcats are allowing 10.5 points per game. ... The Eagles hope senior RB Khalis Garrett-Bey (940 yards, 7 TDs) can help them shorten the game. ... The teams’ only common opponent is Unity Reed, which beat Colonial Forge 22-7 and lost to Battlefield 38-0. Battlefield leads the all-time series 1-0.
REGION 5D
PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE (7-3) at MASSAPONAX (7-1)
This is the first meeting between the teams. ... Since falling to Mountain View in their pandemic-delayed opener, the Panthers have won six straight on the field (plus one forfeit), scoring at least 34 points in each victory. QB Donte Hawthorne (1,043 rushing yards; 20 TDs) and RB Tyheem Kimble (897; 10) lead the Panthers vaunted ground attack. If Kimble hits his average he could join Hawthorne over 1,000 yards despite the abbreviated schedule. ... Massaponax’s defense must be prepared for Patriots sophomore QB Jody Beasley and WR Jahzae Kimbrough, who hooked up for three TD passes in a recent win over Pulaski County.
WOODGROVE (7-2) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (9-1)
After seeing their bid for the first unbeaten regular season in school history dashed by Riverbend last week, the Wildcats must regroup to face a Wolverines team that is 5-0 on the road this season. ... Commonwealth District offensive player of the year Ike Daniels, who has 17 offensive TDs (13 rushing, 4 receiving), is nursing an injury for Mountain View, as is first-team all-district QB Jackson Sigler, who leads the area with 26 TD passes. Hunter Holmquist replaced him against Riverbend. ... Mountain View beat Forest Park 35-6 in its opener; six days later, Woodgrove edged Forest Park 50-47. This is the teams first meeting.
ALBEMARLE (8-2) at RIVERBEND (8-2)
This is Riverbend’s first playoff game since 2017 and its first home postseason contest since 2016. ... Each team earned a share of its respective district title last week, with the Bears topping Commonwealth rival Mountain View and Albemarle downing Fluvanna 39-18 to share the Jefferson crown with Louisa and Western Albemarle. ... Ebenezer McCarthy rushed for 150 yards and two TDs in that game and should be the focus for LB Aiden Fisher, the Commonwealth defensive player of the year, and his Bears teammates. Fisher is also currently just shy of 1,000 yards rushing on the season. The all-time series it tied 3-3.
REGION 4B
CHANCELLOR (5-5) at KING GEORGE (9-0)
It’s a rematch of the teams’ Oct. 15 meeting, won by the Foxes 37-0 behind Gabe Aley’s 144 rushing yards and two TDs. Aley (656 yards, 8 TDs) has been sharing carries with Aydin Woolfolk recently as a complement to QB Zach Ferguson (18 TD passes) and his sophomore WRs, Mekhai White (9 TD catches) and Chanz Wiggins (5). ... After playing three games in eight days, the Chargers have had a bit of time to recover. They’ll likely lean on senior RB/LB Brycen Edwards (750 rushing yards, 10 TDs) on both sides of the ball. Chancellor leads the all-time series 23-9.
REGION 4D
LOUISA (8-2) at E.C. GLASS (8-2)
In a game moved up to Thursday night, the Lions were trying to earn their first win in a new region. QB Landon Wilson (865 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and RB Jordan Smith (808, 8 TDs) were both closing in on 1,000 yards for the season heading into the meeting with a Glass defense that allowed 312 rushing yards in a loss to Liberty Christian last week. ... The Lions’ defense had to brace for a Hilltoppers offense averaging 41 points per game. QB George White threw 3 TD passes last week.
ORANGE (6-4) ar G.W.-DANVILLE (7-1)
Making their first playoff appearance since 2017, the Hornets will again look to QB Paul Poirier, has reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark last week after surpassing 1,000 yard passing two weeks prior. ... He produced 251 total yards and three TDs in last week’s double-overtime loss to Western Albemarle. ... G.W. is on a 7-game win streak and has won five straight Piedmont District titles. QB Jeb Byrnes has thrown 16 TD passes and only one interception.
REGION 3B
SKYLINE (3-6) at JAMES MONROE (5-5)
Making their first playoff appearance under coach George Coghill, the Jackets bring a two-game shutout streak into the game. LBs Christian Hamm and Joe Hardy headline a defense that has allowed a combined 73 yards against Caroline and Chancellor. Portius Willis and Keshaun Wallace lead the run game. ... The Hawks have won two of their last three after a 1-5 start. Sophomore Aidan Vaught has 808 rushing yards and 12 TDs.
CULPEPER (4-6) at GOOCHLAND (5-5)
Well rested after a Week 11 bye, the Blue Devils will try to regroup after allowing a combined 119 points in losing their last three regular-season games. Area rushing leader Malachi Terrell (1,509 yards, 14 TDs) again should be the offensive focus. .... Goochland is also on a three-game skid, all against playoff teams (Albemarle, Orange and Louisa).
REGION 1A
NORTHUMBERLAND (6-2) at WASHINGTON & LEE (5-3)
Fresh off winning the Northern Neck District title, the Eagles are riding a four-game win streak, led by dual-threat QB Randall Annino. ... Northumberland has two forfeit wins and shut out three opponents, but to Rappahannock (29-22) and Colonial Beach (28-26), both teams W&L beat.
COLONIAL BEACH (5-4) at KING & QUEEN (8-1)
This is a rematch of the season opener, won by King & Queen 26-24 in triple overtime. Shaun Johnson and Zaccheus Courtney ran for TDs for the Drifters in that game. Johnson leads Colonial Beach with 662 yards and 8 TDs.
VISAA
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (2-9) at SAINT MICHAEL (7-2)
Saint Michael defeated Roanoke Catholic 70-8 on Oct. 22 and will look to return to the state final for the second time in three years after winning the 2019 title. ... Melvin Spriggs (1,180 yards, 15 TDs) leads the Warriors’ offense, which is averaging 40.5 points per game. The defense has allowed a total of 14 points in a three-game win streak.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (7-2) at ATLANTIC SHORES CHRISTIAN (10-0)
This is a rematch of an Oct. 23 shootout, won by Atlantic Shores 70-41. ... Tyson Jones caught 4 TD passes from Drake Morris for the Eagles in that game, but a Seahawks offense that averages 47.5 points per game was too much. QB Damien Mazil has 31 TD passes (18 to Carlos Smith) and 2 interceptions, and RB Kai Hodges has 1,436 yards, 25 TDs.
—Steve DeShazo