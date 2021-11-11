High school football playoff capsules

CHANCELLOR (5-5) at KING GEORGE (9-0)

It’s a rematch of the teams’ Oct. 15 meeting, won by the Foxes 37-0 behind Gabe Aley’s 144 rushing yards and two TDs. Aley (656 yards, 8 TDs) has been sharing carries with Aydin Woolfolk recently as a complement to QB Zach Ferguson (18 TD passes) and his sophomore WRs, Mekhai White (9 TD catches) and Chanz Wiggins (5). ... After playing three games in eight days, the Chargers have had a bit of time to recover. They’ll likely lean on senior RB/LB Brycen Edwards (750 rushing yards, 10 TDs) on both sides of the ball. Chancellor leads the all-time series 23-9.

REGION 4D

LOUISA (8-2) at E.C. GLASS (8-2)

In a game moved up to Thursday night, the Lions were trying to earn their first win in a new region. QB Landon Wilson (865 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and RB Jordan Smith (808, 8 TDs) were both closing in on 1,000 yards for the season heading into the meeting with a Glass defense that allowed 312 rushing yards in a loss to Liberty Christian last week. ... The Lions’ defense had to brace for a Hilltoppers offense averaging 41 points per game. QB George White threw 3 TD passes last week.

ORANGE (6-4) ar G.W.-DANVILLE (7-1)