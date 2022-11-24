High school football playoff capsules

REGION 5D FINAL

MOUNTAIN VIEW (11–1)

at STONE BRIDGE (11–1)

Friday, 2 p.m.

Last meeting: Stone Bridge defeated Mountain View 37–0 in the 2021 Region 5D final.

How they got here: Mountain View defeated Albemarle 49–24 and Patrick Henry–Roanoke 45–9; Stone Bridge defeated William Fleming 38–7 and Riverbend 50–29.

Friday’s game: Mountain View seeks its first regional championship in a rematch of last season’s regional final, in which the Bulldogs held the Wildcats to 117 yards and eight first downs en route to their second straight VHSL Class 5 state title. ... Stone Bridge graduated a large senior class from that team, but still has won 35 of its past 36 games, with the only loss coming to unbeaten Class 6 opponent Freedom (Woodbridge) in September. ... Senior QB Zeke Wimbush has run for 14 TDs and thrown for 12 for the Bulldogs. Colton Hinton has 15 TDs catches. Miles Turpin has seven interceptions and Dominic Duncan six. ... Wildcats QB Jackson Sigler has thrown just two picks all year to go with his 22 TD passes (13 to Jaiden Fair). .... The teams have two common opponents. Both defeated Riverbend, and the Bulldogs edged Colonial Forge 20–14, while the Wildcats lost a 12–8 decision to the Eagles. ... The winner will face either Highland Springs or L.C. Bird in the state semifinals next Saturday.

REGION 4B FINAL

KING GEORGE (12–0)

at DINWIDDIE (12–0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

How they got here: King George defeated Patrick Henry–Ashland 41–6 and Varina 31–14; Dinwiddie defeated Powhatan 54–7 and Hanover 49–12.

Saturday’s game: This is the first-ever meeting between the schools, and the stakes are high: Two unbeatens seeking a trip to the state semifinals. ... King George is seeking its second Region 4B championship in the past three seasons. ... The Foxes’ defense, which is allowing 7.5 points per game, must gear up to stop Dinwiddie sophomore QB Harry Dalton, who has thrown for 21 TDs and run for 16. Junior Rafael Tucker has added 19 TD runs. ... The Generals have outscored their opponents 621–92 and posted three shutouts. ... The Foxes will look to continue their balanced attack, with QB Zach Ferguson (25 TD passes, 14 TD runs) looking for standouts Mekhai White (14 TD catches) and Chanz Wiggins and Aydin Woolfolk (1,641 yards, 21 TDs) leading the ground game. ... The winner will meet either Warwick or King’s Fork in the state semifinals next Saturday.