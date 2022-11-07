High school football playoff games moved up

With heavy rains in Friday's forecast, several local high school football playoff games have been moved up to Thursday.

Colonial Forge's Region 6B quarterfinal game at Battlefield is now scheduled for Thursday, as are Mountain View's Region 5B home home game against Albemarle; a pair of Region 4B quarterfinals (Patrick Henry-Ashland at King George and Eastern View at Hanover); and three Region 3B games: James Monroe at Brentsville, Caroline vs. Armstrong (at Virginia State University) and Culpeper at Warren County.

As of press time, the other area games were still scheduled for Friday. A decision on Riverbend's home game against Woodgrove is expected by Tuesday morning.

FOOTBALL

FCS 34, Blue Ridge 29: Drake Morris finished 22 for 30 for 197 yards and two touchdowns to Noah Martin to help Fredericksburg Christian (8-2) close out its regular season with a win.

Gabe Carvajal totaled a season-high 117 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Martin had 100 yards receiving.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Fredericksburg Christian—Gabe Carvajal 14-117, TD; Christian Ray 3-5; Noah Martin 3-23, TD; Drake Morris 2-7, TD.

PASSING: Fredericksburg Christian—Drake Morris 22-30-0, 197 yards, 2TD.

RECEIVING: Fredericksburg Christian—Christian Ray 2-21; Bishop Heard-Samuels 4-26; Noah Martin 9-100, 2TD; Cameron Deveau 1-4; Luke Chilton 6-43.

Westmoreland 32, Colonial Beach 22: Ahmon Ashton rushed for two scores and Matt Benson passed for three more to help visiting Westmoreland get a Northern Neck District win.

Ashton finished with a season-high 124 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Eagles.

Shaun Johnson raked up 216 rushing yard to lead Colonial Beach. Johnson scored on the ground and Charlie Pietras passed to Sebastian Carrion for a second score in the fourth quarter, but the Drifters couldn't complete the comeback.

Westmoreland 6 16 12 0 — 34 Colonial Beach 0 8 0 14 — 22

First quarter

We—Ahmon Ashton 62-yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

CB—Paul Holton 6-yard run (Shaun Johnson pass from Charlie Pietras)

We—Ahmon Ashton 4-yard run (Jaylen Burrell pass from Matt Benson)

We—Kevin Ellis 49-yard pass from Matt Benson (run failed)

Third quarter

We—Safety

We—Zomari Sutton 8-yard pass from Matt Benson (run failed)

We—Jeremiah Redmond 41-yard pass from Matt Benson (run failed)

Fourth quarter

CB—Shaun Johnson 60-yard run (Lilly run)

CB—Sebastian Carrion 18-yard pass from Charlie Pietras (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Westmoreland—Ahmon Ashton 13-124, 2TD; Jeremiah Redmond 6-20; Tyler Turnbull 9-7; Matt Benson 1-(-9). Colonial Beach—Shaun Johnson 24-216, TD; Paul Holton 7-26, TD; Charlie Barron 7-33; Jay'lon Butler 5-(-1); Lemyreon Brown 1-6; Charlie Pietras 3-(-25).

PASSING: Westmoreland—Matt Benson 6-9-0, 139 yards, 3TD. Colonial Beach—Charlie Pietras 3-6-0, 64 yards, TD; Shaun Johnson 0-1-1.

RECEIVING: Westmoreland—Jaylen Burrell 1-25; Kevin Ellis 1-49, TD; Zomari Sutton 3-24, TD; Jeremiah Redmond 1-41, TD. Colonial Beach—Paul Holton 1-5; Brendan LiCalzi 1-42; Sebastian Carrion 1-18, TD.