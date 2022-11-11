 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football playoff pairings

VHSL REGION 6A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Oscar Smith 56, Floyd Kellam 7

Western Branch 28, Franklin County 14

Thomas Dale 42, James River–Midlothian 12

Manchester  56, Cosby 15

Semifinals

Western Branch (9–2) at Oscar Smith (11–0)

Manchester (10–10) at Thomas Dale (10–1)

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Freedom–Prince William 77, Gar–Field 26

Colonial Forge 17, Battlefield 13

Patriot 49, Unity Reed 20

Friday’s quarterfinals

Forest Park (6–4) at John Champe (9–3), late

Semifinals

John Champe/Forest Park winner at Freedom (11–0)

Colonial Forge (6–5) at Patriot (10–1)

REGION 6C

Friday’s quarterfinals

Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0), late

James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2), late

Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1), late

Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2), late

REGION 6D

Friday’s quarterfinals

Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3), late

Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2), late

Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4), late

Yorktown (7–3) at Langley (7–3), late

 REGION 5A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Green Run 63, Hickory 14

Salem–Va. Beach 10, Indian River 9

Kempsville 42, Tallwood 8

Frank Cox 23, Bayside 15

Semifinals

Salem–Va. Beach (8–3) at Green Run (11–0)

Frank Cox (9–2) at Kempsville (10–1)

REGION 5B

Thursday's quarterfinals

Menchville 14, Woodside 7

Kecoughtan 7, Norview 0

Semifinals

Menchville (6–5) at Maury (7–1)

Kecoughton (8–3) at Nansemond River (6–4)

REGION 5C

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Highland Springs 49, Prince George 0

Douglas Freeman 24, Mills Godwin 10

Glen Allen 29, Midlothian 25

L.C. Byrd 23, Hermitage 15

Semifinals

Douglas Freeman (9–2) at Highland Springs (11–0)

Glen Allen (6–5) at L.C. Byrd (8–3)

REGION 5D

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24 

Riverbend 21, Woodgrove 14

Friday’s quarterfinal

William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1), late

Saturday’s quarterfinal

Briar Woods (7–3) at Patrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2), 7

Semifinals

Riverbend (9–2) vs. William Fleming/Stone Bridge winner

Briar Woods/Patrick Henry winner at Mountain View (10–1)

REGION 4A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Churchland 49, Heritage–Newport News 20

King’s Fork 24, Deep Creek 14

Warhill 40, Grafton 7

Saturday’s quarterfinal

Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1), 7

Semifinals

Warhill (8–3) at King's Fork (9–2)

Churchland (8–3) vs. Hampton/Warwick winner

REGION 4B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Dinwiddie 54, Powhatan 7

Hanover 35, Eastern View 31

King George 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6

Varina 35, Matoaca 0

Semifinals

Hanover (9–2)  at Dinwiddie (11–0) 

Varina (10–1) at King George (11–0)

REGION 4C

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Sherando 40, Loudoun Valley 23

Millbrook 14, Tuscarora 13

Kettle Run 38, Heritage–Leesburg 7

Saturday’s quarterfinal

Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0), 7

Semifinals

Sherando (7-4) vs. Handley/Loudoun County winner

Millbrook (6–5)  at Kettle Run (11–0)

REGION 4D

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Amherst 40, Orange 14

Louisa  47, Jefferson Forest 13

Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1)

Semifinals

Amherst (7–4) vs. Halifax/E.C. Glass winner

Salem (9–2) at Louisa (11–0)

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Phoebus 64, York 7

I.C. Norcom 27, Southampton 14

Lafayette 51, Colonial Heights 20

Lake Taylor 21, Hopewell 12

Semifinals

I.C. Norcom (8–3) at Phoebus (11–0)

Lake Taylor (10–1) at Lafayette (10–1)

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Brentsville 56, James Monroe 13

Caroline 16, Armstrong 8 (OT)

Goochland 35, Skyline 22

Warren County 21, Culpeper 13

Semifinals

Caroline (5–6) at Brentsville (10–1)

Goochland (4–7) at Warren County (6–5)

REGION 3C

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14

Heritage 35, Staunton 0

Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Friday’s quarterfinal

Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1), late

Semifinals

Turner Ashby (9–2) vs. Rustburg/Liberty Christian winner

Brookville (8–3) at Heritage Christian (9–2)

REGION 3D

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Lord Botetourt 44, Hidden Valley 7

Bassett 34, Cave Spring 28

Staunton River 35, Magna Vista 21

Saturday’s quarterfinal

Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3), 3

Semifinals

Bassett (8–3) at Lord Botetourt (10–1)

Staunton River (6–5) at Abingdon/Christiansburg winner

REGION 2A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

King William 49, Bruton 7

Greensville County 18, Brunswick 13

Thomas Jefferson 33, Amelia 15

Poquoson 35, Nandua 0

Semifinals

Greensville County (9–2) at King William (8–3)

Poquoson (7–4) at Thomas Jefferson (8–3)

REGION 2B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0

Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14

Luray 52, Madison County 38

Central–Woodstock 17, Buckingham County 12

Semifinals

Stuarts Draft (8–3) at Strasburg (10–1)

Central–Woodstock (9–2) at Luray (9–2)

REGION 2C

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Radford 48, Gretna 26

Martinsville 42, Dan River 39

Glenvar 49, Floyd County 14

Friday’s quarterfinal

Alleghany (6–4) at Appomattox County (7–3), late

Semifinals

Alleghany/Appomattox County at Radford (10–1)

Glenvar (8–3) at Martinsville (10–1)

REGION 2D

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Graham 34, Central–Wise 7

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3), 1

Tazewell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1)

Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2), 7

Semifinals

Union/Gate City winner at Graham (11–0)

Lee/Virginia High winner vs. Tazewell/Ridgeview winner

REGION 1A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6

Westmoreland 14, West Point 6

King & Queen 50, Northampton 2

Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7

Semifinals

Westmoreland (5–5) at Essex (11–0)

Northumberland (8–2) at King & Queen (9–2)

REGION 1B

Wednesday’s quarterfinal

Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36

Semifinals

Sussex Central (7–4) at Riverheads (8–1)

Buffalo Gap (7–4) at Central–Lunenburg (11–0)

REGION 1C

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Galax 49, Bath County 0

Grayson County 35, Giles 7

George Wythe 41, Parry McCluer 22

Narrows 34, Covington 18

Semifinals

Grayson County (9–2) at Galax (7–3)

Narrows (9–1) at George Wythe (7–3)

REGION 1D

Friday’s quarterfinals

Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (7–3), late

Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4), late

Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2), late

Saturday’s quarterfinal

Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2), 1

VISAA DIVISION II

Friday’s semifinal

Atlantic Shores Christian 27, Nansemond–Suffolk Academy 20

Saturday’s semifinal

Fredericksburg Christian (8–2) vs. North Cross (9–1) at Salem High School, 1

