High school football playoff pairings

VHSL REGION 6A
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Oscar Smith 56, Floyd Kellam 7
Western Branch 28, Franklin County 14
Thomas Dale 42, James River–Midlothian 12
Manchester 56, Cosby 15
Semifinals
Western Branch (9–2) at Oscar Smith (11–0)
Manchester (10–10) at Thomas Dale (10–1)
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Freedom–Prince William 77, Gar–Field 26
Colonial Forge 17, Battlefield 13
Patriot 49, Unity Reed 20
Friday’s quarterfinals
Forest Park (6–4) at John Champe (9–3), late
Semifinals
John Champe/Forest Park winner at Freedom (11–0)
Colonial Forge (6–5) at Patriot (10–1)
REGION 6C
Friday’s quarterfinals
Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0), late
James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2), late
Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1), late
Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2), late
REGION 6D
Friday’s quarterfinals
Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3), late
Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2), late
Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4), late
Yorktown (7–3) at Langley (7–3), late
REGION 5A
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Green Run 63, Hickory 14
Salem–Va. Beach 10, Indian River 9
Kempsville 42, Tallwood 8
Frank Cox 23, Bayside 15
Semifinals
Salem–Va. Beach (8–3) at Green Run (11–0)
Frank Cox (9–2) at Kempsville (10–1)
REGION 5B
Thursday's quarterfinals
Menchville 14, Woodside 7
Kecoughtan 7, Norview 0
Semifinals
Menchville (6–5) at Maury (7–1)
Kecoughton (8–3) at Nansemond River (6–4)
REGION 5C
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Highland Springs 49, Prince George 0
Douglas Freeman 24, Mills Godwin 10
Glen Allen 29, Midlothian 25
L.C. Byrd 23, Hermitage 15
Semifinals
Douglas Freeman (9–2) at Highland Springs (11–0)
Glen Allen (6–5) at L.C. Byrd (8–3)
REGION 5D
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24
Riverbend 21, Woodgrove 14
Friday’s quarterfinal
William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1), late
Saturday’s quarterfinal
Briar Woods (7–3) at Patrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2), 7
Semifinals
Riverbend (9–2) vs. William Fleming/Stone Bridge winner
Briar Woods/Patrick Henry winner at Mountain View (10–1)
REGION 4A
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Churchland 49, Heritage–Newport News 20
King’s Fork 24, Deep Creek 14
Warhill 40, Grafton 7
Saturday’s quarterfinal
Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1), 7
Semifinals
Warhill (8–3) at King's Fork (9–2)
Churchland (8–3) vs. Hampton/Warwick winner
REGION 4B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Dinwiddie 54, Powhatan 7
Hanover 35, Eastern View 31
King George 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6
Varina 35, Matoaca 0
Semifinals
Hanover (9–2) at Dinwiddie (11–0)
Varina (10–1) at King George (11–0)
REGION 4C
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Sherando 40, Loudoun Valley 23
Millbrook 14, Tuscarora 13
Kettle Run 38, Heritage–Leesburg 7
Saturday’s quarterfinal
Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0), 7
Semifinals
Sherando (7-4) vs. Handley/Loudoun County winner
Millbrook (6–5) at Kettle Run (11–0)
REGION 4D
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Amherst 40, Orange 14
Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13
Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1)
Semifinals
Amherst (7–4) vs. Halifax/E.C. Glass winner
Salem (9–2) at Louisa (11–0)
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Phoebus 64, York 7
I.C. Norcom 27, Southampton 14
Lafayette 51, Colonial Heights 20
Lake Taylor 21, Hopewell 12
Semifinals
I.C. Norcom (8–3) at Phoebus (11–0)
Lake Taylor (10–1) at Lafayette (10–1)
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Brentsville 56, James Monroe 13
Caroline 16, Armstrong 8 (OT)
Goochland 35, Skyline 22
Warren County 21, Culpeper 13
Semifinals
Caroline (5–6) at Brentsville (10–1)
Goochland (4–7) at Warren County (6–5)
REGION 3C
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14
Heritage 35, Staunton 0
Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Friday’s quarterfinal
Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1), late
Semifinals
Turner Ashby (9–2) vs. Rustburg/Liberty Christian winner
Brookville (8–3) at Heritage Christian (9–2)
REGION 3D
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Lord Botetourt 44, Hidden Valley 7
Bassett 34, Cave Spring 28
Staunton River 35, Magna Vista 21
Saturday’s quarterfinal
Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3), 3
Semifinals
Bassett (8–3) at Lord Botetourt (10–1)
Staunton River (6–5) at Abingdon/Christiansburg winner
REGION 2A
Thursday’s quarterfinals
King William 49, Bruton 7
Greensville County 18, Brunswick 13
Thomas Jefferson 33, Amelia 15
Poquoson 35, Nandua 0
Semifinals
Greensville County (9–2) at King William (8–3)
Poquoson (7–4) at Thomas Jefferson (8–3)
REGION 2B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0
Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14
Luray 52, Madison County 38
Central–Woodstock 17, Buckingham County 12
Semifinals
Stuarts Draft (8–3) at Strasburg (10–1)
Central–Woodstock (9–2) at Luray (9–2)
REGION 2C
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Radford 48, Gretna 26
Martinsville 42, Dan River 39
Glenvar 49, Floyd County 14
Friday’s quarterfinal
Alleghany (6–4) at Appomattox County (7–3), late
Semifinals
Alleghany/Appomattox County at Radford (10–1)
Glenvar (8–3) at Martinsville (10–1)
REGION 2D
Thursday’s quarterfinal
Graham 34, Central–Wise 7
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3), 1
Tazewell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1)
Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2), 7
Semifinals
Union/Gate City winner at Graham (11–0)
Lee/Virginia High winner vs. Tazewell/Ridgeview winner
REGION 1A
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6
Westmoreland 14, West Point 6
King & Queen 50, Northampton 2
Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7
Semifinals
Westmoreland (5–5) at Essex (11–0)
Northumberland (8–2) at King & Queen (9–2)
REGION 1B
Wednesday’s quarterfinal
Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2
Thursday’s quarterfinal
Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36
Semifinals
Sussex Central (7–4) at Riverheads (8–1)
Buffalo Gap (7–4) at Central–Lunenburg (11–0)
REGION 1C
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Galax 49, Bath County 0
Grayson County 35, Giles 7
George Wythe 41, Parry McCluer 22
Narrows 34, Covington 18
Semifinals
Grayson County (9–2) at Galax (7–3)
Narrows (9–1) at George Wythe (7–3)
REGION 1D
Friday’s quarterfinals
Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (7–3), late
Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4), late
Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2), late
Saturday’s quarterfinal
Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2), 1
VISAA DIVISION II
Friday’s semifinal
Atlantic Shores Christian 27, Nansemond–Suffolk Academy 20
Saturday’s semifinal
Fredericksburg Christian (8–2) vs. North Cross (9–1) at Salem High School, 1